Meryl Streep Says She Got a Guitar Lesson from Neil Young – and It Was Killer

Meryl Streep apparently has Neil Young to thank for teaching her to “crank it up to 11.”

The Ricki and the Flash actress, 66, appeared on The Tonight Show Monday and told host Jimmy Fallon that she managed to snag a 45-minute private guitar lesson with the rock legend – and says it was just as amazing as you would imagine.

“He gave me some advice. You see all the amplifiers and all the wires? What is all this s—?” she recounted. Young then told her to “crank it up to 11.”

Fallon knows a thing or two about the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, having impressively impersonated the singer many times – even once alongside the man himself.

“Isn’t he the nicest guy in the world?” Fallon exclaimed as Streep agreed.

Streep plays an aging rocker in the film and stars alongside real-life daughter Mamie Gummer, who also plays her daughter in the film.

Ricki and the Flash rocks into theaters Friday.