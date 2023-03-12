See Meryl Streep in Action on 'Only Murders in the Building' : 'Oh, It's Me!'

Only Murders in the Buildings is officially ushering in its newest guest stars!

The teaser, which is airing during Sunday's 95th Academy Awards ceremony, gives fans a first look at the show's two new stars — Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd — as they step into their new roles.

In classic Only Murders fashion, the trailer starts off with a death, much to protagonists Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) surprise.

Fans may recall this death from the end of season 2 when Ben Glenroy (Rudd), the star in Oliver's directorial comeback, collapsed on stage in the finale episode.

"This really happened again?" Oliver says in shock, to Mabel's witty reply, "Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?"

The trailer goes on to show a roundtable where surprise guest Streep, 73, sits — presumably a part of Oliver's production. The room is silent, waiting for her to speak, and it dawns on her that it is her turn.

"Oh my god, it's me!" she laughs. "Oh, I'm sorry. It's me, isn't it?"

The trailer includes a shot of Ben — who claims he's "so psyched" to join the crew — before his untimely death.

The new teaser comes only two months after Martin, 77, announced on Twitter that Streep was joining the series as filming for season 3 began. Gomez, 30, also joined in the excitement, posting a video to her Instagram showing off the stars as they welcomed Rudd, 53, and Streep to the set.

"Hey guys, we're on set! What are we shooting? Season 3! The gang is back!" Gomez said as she panned the camera to her costars Martin and Short, 72. "Yay! Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!"

She then turned the camera to Rudd and ultimately to Streep, excitedly revealing the full crew working on the third season.

In a recent issue of PEOPLE, Rudd shared what it was like joining the Emmy-nominated show and working with comedy legends like Martin and Short.

"I came in there, and there's Meryl Streep, who is arguably the greatest of all time," he recalled. "And Martin Short, who is one of the funniest people on the planet, and somebody that just, I love, I really love."

Rudd continued: "And yet to be there with Steve Martin, when I think back on people who probably had more of an impact on my life and my wanting to do this, or my understanding that performing or anything was even a career somebody would have, it was him."

The actor shared that he was ecstatic to join the cast, adding that he could tell he was joining a "special place" and a "great group of people."

The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu.