Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun

Paul Rudd, who will play next season's resident homicide victim, also appears in a cheerful snap from set alongside Martin, Streep and costars Selena Gomez and Martin Short

By
Published on January 17, 2023 07:03 PM
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Photo: Steve Martin/instagram

There's only legends walking around this building!

On Wednesday, Steve Martin revealed that Oscar winner Meryl Streep, 73, has joined the cast of the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, as filming for season 3 has officially begun.

"The filming of Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' has begun! A cast to dream of," Martin, 77, wrote on Twitter beside a black and white photo of Streep and Martin smiling alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez and new costar Paul Rudd.

The show's Twitter account commented on Martin's tweet, writing, "It is an HONOR to have Meryl in our building!"

Gomez, 30, also took to Instagram to express her joy over Streep joining the cast, posting a video showing off the costars. "I could cry 😭 season 3 is coming!" the Golden Globe nominee captioned the post.

"Hey guys, we're on set! What are we shooting? Season 3! The gang is back!" Gomez says as she pans the camera to her costars Martin, 77, and Short, 72. "Yay! Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!"

She then turns the camera to new cast addition Rudd, 53, who teases, "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better."

As Gomez and Martin play around about what Rudd could have meant by his comment, Streep playfully pops out over Gomez's shoulder.

"Steve, do you want a pillow?" Streep asks Martin, who thanks her for placing a pillow behind his back. "Marty, anything you need?" Short follows up Streep's question by jokingly telling her, "Just the tea that I had asked for half an hour ago, thank you."

"I'm okay. Thank you, ma'am. You're sweet," Gomez then tells The Devil Wears Prada star before visibly reacting to Streep by opening her mouth in shock.

Streep is the latest addition to join the cast for season 3 of OMITB. In the season 2 finale of the show, it was revealed that Short's character Oliver got to helm a Broadway production starring big-time actor Ben Glenroy, played by Rudd, PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive. That was until Ben abruptly collapsed in front of the packed audience on opening night.

Series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman exclusively revealed to PEOPLE at the time that the decision to recruit Rudd for the surprising role "was a true bit of dream casting for us."

He teased, "As those who know our show know well, many twists await regarding the story of 'Ben Glenroy' in our season 3."

Steve Martin and Martin Short cover rollout
From L: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building. Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams is also set to make an appearance in the series, Deadline revealed in October 2022. No details about his character have been made known.

Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu in August 2021 to much acclaim. Amid its second season run this summer, the streaming service renewed the series in July for a third season.

The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu.

