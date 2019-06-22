Big Little Lies' Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern Lead Star-Studded Birthday Tributes to Meryl Streep

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Meryl Streep‘s famous friends, including her Big Little Lies costars, wished the iconic actress a happy 70th birthday.

Reese Witherspoon wished Streep, who currently stars on the hit HBO series, a happy birthday on Instagram Saturday with a sweet message.

“Happy Birthday, Meryl! Sending so much birthday love to this talented creature! What a privilege and an honor to work with you on @biglittlies! (Check out my Insta-story if you want to see the cast of BLL share their favorite #merylstreep movies!)” Witherspoon, 43, wrote along with a throwback picture of Streep.

Witherspoon also posted videos on her Instagram story of the BLL cast celebrating Streep’s birthday last year while filming season two of the show.

HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY MERYL ✨ I love these women too much 💞 Me: I'm Nicole at the end 😆💜💜#merylstreep Leyenda viviente!!! pic.twitter.com/KWYyf7YDnn — ᑭ꒓ꂑꌚꂑ꒒ꋫ 🌻 (@Prisila_Gaona) June 22, 2019

Another fellow Big Little Lies costar declared Streep’s June 22 birthday “an international holiday.”

“This girl became my legend. And I do declare today an international holiday. Muse Day! Here here! Then I actually got to not only meet my hero but work with her. I thank the Gods. #merylstreep,” Laura Dern said of Streep on Instagram.

Streep’s longtime friend and former Mamma Mia costar Cher also wished her a happy birthday, “MY DARLING MARY LOUISE,

HAPPY YOU ARE YEARS AHEAD OF ALL OF US,…YOU ARE A

(QUEEN), YOU ARE MY FRIEND,” the singer tweeted.

“Happy birthday, Meryl Streep! I’m so glad you’re my friend and extra glad you’re not my mother-in-law. #BigLittleLies,” tweeted another friend, Ellen DeGeneres.

Happy birthday, Meryl Streep! I’m so glad you’re my friend and extra glad you’re not my mother-in-law. #BigLittleLies — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 21, 2019

Senator and presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, who happens to share a birthday with Streep, took time out of her busy campaign to call the actress and personally wish her a happy birthday as well, according to a tweet by Warren’s special assistant Nora Kate Keefe.

“@ewarren⁩ is ready to celebrate her birthday with South Carolina today. but first thing’s first – a call to her birthday twin, Meryl Streep!” Keefe tweeted alongside a picture of Senator Warren on the phone with Streep on Saturday.

.⁦@ewarren⁩ is ready to celebrate her birthday with South Carolina today. but first thing’s first – a call to her birthday twin, Meryl Streep! pic.twitter.com/V5mqX8LHCj — Nora Kate Keefe (@norakatekeefe) June 22, 2019

Big Little Lies airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m.