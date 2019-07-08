Never Fear, Meryl Streep Says That Big Little Lies Ice Cream Scene Will Be in the DVD Extras

Sunday’s episode of Big Little Lies had viewers all screaming for ice cream — namely the ice cream that was intended to strike villainess Mary Louise (Meryl Streep).

However, the set photos from last year that showed Reese Witherspoon‘s Madeline throwing an ice cream cone at Streep, 70, did not ultimately make it as a scene in the series’ latest episode.

But that ice-cream pelting scene — which we can assume is nothing short of iconic — can be seen eventually, as Streep revealed to Entertainment Tonight during the show’s season two premiere in May.

“[Reese] just told me it’s not in the show!” the Oscar winner explained. “It’s [going to be] in the DVD extras.”

While Witherspoon, 43, did not reveal to the outlet that the highly anticipated ice cream throw wouldn’t make it on the air, she did praise working with Streep on the show.

“It was intimidating for sure. I had to like, sometimes pull myself back and take a deep breath and go, ‘OK, she’s just a person, she’s just a human being,'” Witherspoon recalled. “But it was a thrill, and to get to sit with her and talk about the script and work through scenes, it was just like, ‘Are you kidding me?'”

Last August, the Legally Blonde actress told ET that the ice cream pelt was a “top 5 career moment” for her.

Streep and Witherspoon have been friends for many years now, growing closer when they became costars on the HBO hit series. Late last month, Witherspoon joined a long list of stars that wished the Hollywood legend a happy 70th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Meryl! Sending so much birthday love to this talented creature! What a privilege and an honor to work with you on @biglittlies! (Check out my Insta-story if you want to see the cast of BLL share their favorite #merylstreep movies!)” the actress wrote along with a throwback picture of Streep.

Witherspoon also posted videos on her Instagram story of the hit show’s cast celebrating Streep’s birthday last year while filming season two of the show.

Big Little Lies airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m.