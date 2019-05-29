The One Thing Meryl Streep Isn’t Good At? Bowling, Says Reese Witherspoon

Meryl Streep’s mantel may be lined with Oscars, but don’t expect the star to be adding an ESPY to her hardware anytime soon.

The actress’s Achilles’ heel just may lie in sports, according to her Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon.

“I have to be honest, I found the one thing Meryl Streep is not good at,” Witherspoon, 43, said Wednesday on Good Morning America. “It’s bowling.”

The star continued, “But she was darn cute doing it and such a good sport to go out there and do it with the whole crew. But it was fun! Yeah, we always had fun and found time to do fun things.”

Witherspoon and costar Nicole Kidman, 51 previously shared photos to Instagram back in June 2018 showing them with Streep, 69, and Shailene Woodley, 27, proudly posing with bowling balls in an alley.

“Sunday night fun with our amazing Big Little Lies crew,” Kidman wrote atop her photo.

Meanwhile, the Legally Blonde star elaborated on Streep’s bowling skills during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, explaining that she learned of Streep’s lack of finesse with the ball after she and Kidman rented out an alley in Monterey.

“I actually think at one point [Streep] threw [the ball] the opposite way and people had to like, scatter,” Witherspoon said.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies hits HBO on June 9 with Streep playing the mother of Alexander Skarsgård’s character, who (spoiler alert) bit the dust in the season 1 finale.

“She just transforms, she’s incredible,” Witherspoon gushed to DeGeneres. “And she’s so game for everything, she just wanted to go out to dinner and hang out with us, and tell us all her stories, which was really fun.”

Actress Kathryn Newton, 22, who plays Witherspoon’s daughter Abigail on the show, recently told PEOPLE Now about one of those dinners, revealing she was so starstruck by Streep she could barely speak.

“We had one night where they took me to dinner…and I was like, you’re inviting me? I’m a big kid now? I can’t sit and the big kid’s table?” she recalled. “And it was Meryl and Nicole and Reese and Laura [Dern] and Shai and Zoe [Kravitz] and I literally couldn’t talk. Like, of course I could, but I just was in awe and didn’t want to say anything.”