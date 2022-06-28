"I'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," Leon Brown said in their announcement on Tuesday

Meri Brown Supports Leon Brown's Announcement That They're Trans and Queer: 'You Are My Sunshine'

Meri Brown is proudly celebrating her child!

On Tuesday, the Sister Wives star expressed her support for Leon Brown on social media after they announced they are transgender.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meri, 51, shared the announcement in her Instagram Story, captioned, "You are my sunshine."

Leon, 26, has a big smile on their face in their post, which features a couple of pictures of themselves and gives more insight into their coming-out story.

"Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s--- figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," they wrote on Instagram. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s--- figured out, to let you know that i am trans."

"My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them," they added.

Meri Brown Supports Leon Brown's Announcement That They're Trans and Queer: 'You Are My Sunshine'

Leon continued, reflecting on the first time they knew they weren't a girl: "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive."

"So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," Leon explained.

"Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process," they continued. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."

Leon also noted that they are "sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries."

"If you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me," they concluded. "My name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way."

While there are plenty of children in the Brown family (18 total from Kody Brown's plural marriage with Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown) Leon is Meri's sole biological child with Kody, 53.

Meri Brown Supports Leon Brown's Announcement That They're Trans and Queer: 'You Are My Sunshine' Credit: leon Brown/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Meri praised Leon in a sweet Mother's Day post while honoring her late mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom.