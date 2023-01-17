'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Spent 52nd Birthday Celebrating 'Good and Honest Hearts' Who 'Have Your Back'

Meri Brown is grateful for the people around her.

The Sister Wives star celebrated her 52nd birthday on Monday with friends — shortly after revealing she's no longer in a relationship with Kody Brown after a 32-year marriage. In an Instagram post, Meri praised the friends she celebrated with for their unwavering support.

"Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world," Meri captioned the post, which was supported by three photos. "Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!

On days like these, I'm reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world."

In addition, Meri spoke to her ability to be her best self around the people she loves. "So grateful for friends who I can be myself with, who know my heart and my true self, and cheer for me for my bright future," she wrote.

"I have so many things to be grateful for. So many good things in the works for the coming year. So much promise, hope, and light. And today. I'm so grateful for today," Meri added. "Here's to another year in the books, and another year ahead full of wonder, wisdom, and worth."



During the Sister Wives: One on One specials, Meri shared that Kody ended their relationship after years of platonic connection. Though their relationship is no longer romantic, Meri also said she's open to reconciliation.

"I don't think Kody realizes the s--- that I am," she said. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will and maybe he doesn't want it."

"Here's the thing, this is what I say people change," she added. "Maybe he's just at this place that's like she's just not for me anymore and he's now finally just saying it."

On if Kody will want her back, Meri said, "Time will tell won't it," adding now, "It's for me to decide. He's decided so now what?"