'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Spent 52nd Birthday Celebrating 'Good and Honest Hearts' Who 'Have Your Back'

Sister Wives star Meri celebrated her 52nd birthday on Monday with two friends by her side

By
Published on January 17, 2023 12:23 PM
Meri Brown
Photo: Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri Brown is grateful for the people around her.

The Sister Wives star celebrated her 52nd birthday on Monday with friends — shortly after revealing she's no longer in a relationship with Kody Brown after a 32-year marriage. In an Instagram post, Meri praised the friends she celebrated with for their unwavering support.

"Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world," Meri captioned the post, which was supported by three photos. "Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!

On days like these, I'm reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world."

In addition, Meri spoke to her ability to be her best self around the people she loves. "So grateful for friends who I can be myself with, who know my heart and my true self, and cheer for me for my bright future," she wrote.

"I have so many things to be grateful for. So many good things in the works for the coming year. So much promise, hope, and light. And today. I'm so grateful for today," Meri added. "Here's to another year in the books, and another year ahead full of wonder, wisdom, and worth."

Meri Brown, Kody Brown
Meri Brown/Instagram; TLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the Sister Wives: One on One specials, Meri shared that Kody ended their relationship after years of platonic connection. Though their relationship is no longer romantic, Meri also said she's open to reconciliation.

"I don't think Kody realizes the s--- that I am," she said. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will and maybe he doesn't want it."

"Here's the thing, this is what I say people change," she added. "Maybe he's just at this place that's like she's just not for me anymore and he's now finally just saying it."

On if Kody will want her back, Meri said, "Time will tell won't it," adding now, "It's for me to decide. He's decided so now what?"

Related Articles
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Is Focusing on Her 'Dreams' and 'Passions' After Kody Split: 'Every One of Us Is Worthy’
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Is Focusing on 'Dreams' and 'Passions' After Kody Split: 'Every One of Us Is Worthy'
Meri and Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Says 'Time Will Tell' If Kody Ever Comes Back to Her — but 'It's for Me to Decide'
Paedon Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Says He and Siblings Felt 'Never Safe' Around Meri Brown
Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Post After Kody Brown Split: 'I Am Not for Everyone'
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Says She's 'Really Happy' After Kody Split: 'I Don't Want Him to Come Back'
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Says the Door 'Has to Be' Open for a Reconciliation with Ex Kody
Janelle Brown Celebrates Christine Brown’s 50th Birthday at Murder Mystery Party: ‘So Much Fun’
Christine Brown's Daughter Wants Mom and Janelle to 'Get Together' for 'Sister Wives' Spinoff Show
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody 'Diluted' Meri Issues by Marrying Janelle, Regrets 'Bringing More People into a Problem'
kody brown, robyn brown
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Says She's an 'Easy Target' in Brown Family: 'I Have a Tendency to Just Take It'
Meri Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Calls Marriage to Meri a 'Storm' Since Day 1: 'The Strain Was Perpetual'
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Shares Inspirational Post After Split from Kody Brown: 'Let Them Judge You'
Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 'Sister Wives' After Meri Split and Christine Divorce
Sister Wives
Where Christine, Janelle, Robyn and Meri Brown Stand After 3 'Sister Wives' Women Split from Kody
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Considered Reconciling with Meri After She Gifted Him Rice Krispies Treats
Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' : Kody Brown Nearly Tried Rekindling Marriage to Meri — but Christine Objected
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids