Meri Brown Shares How She Handles Hate from Sister Wives Fans: 'Throw Love Back'
Meri Brown prefers to treat her critics with kindness.
During an Instagram Story Q+A session on Monday, the Sister Wives star was asked about how she handles the hateful things some viewers send her way. Meri, in turn, gave a positive take on the matter.
"Just throw love back at them," said the reality star, 51. "They must be feeling a lot of pain."
Meri has starred in Sister Wives since its 2010 premiere. The TLC series follows the daily lives of the Brown family — a polygamous bunch led by patriarch Kody Brown.
Fans have seen the many ups and downs Kody, 52, has faced in his plural marriages with Meri, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. Last season, Christine, 50 chose to walk away from her longtime marriage to Kody after 25 years.
Meri, on the other hand, had previously entered a rough patch with Kody that led to them forging more of a platonic bond.
Meri previously said she hoped the two would reconcile someday. "But I also know that my goal and my purpose and my point is to just be a better person and to just look at the family because there's value to that. There is value to this family that we have created," she said during the season 16 tell-all special, airing earlier this year.
As Meri and Kody's dynamic faced challenges, many Sister Wives viewers criticized her for staying in the plural marriage arrangement — despite how poorly he treats her. Some fans have also accused Meri of being just as guilty as Kody in causing division amongst the family.
Meri previously shared a strong message for her critics on social media, saying she's only "human."
"Hi, my name is Meri. I'm human. Yes, I'm on TV. Yes, I'm still human. I love. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I say I'm sorry. I forgive," she wrote on her Instagram Story in 2020, per In Touch. "I'm allowed my privacy. I'm allowed my privacy. Did I say that already? I'm allowed to grow. I'm allowed to change. I'm human."
Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET.