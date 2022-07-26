Meri Brown Shares How She Handles Hate from Sister Wives Fans: 'Throw Love Back'

During an Instagram Story Q+A session on Monday, the Sister Wives star was asked about how she handles the hateful things some viewers send her way. Meri, in turn, gave a positive take on the matter.

Meri previously said she hoped the two would reconcile someday. "But I also know that my goal and my purpose and my point is to just be a better person and to just look at the family because there's value to that. There is value to this family that we have created," she said during the season 16 tell-all special, airing earlier this year.