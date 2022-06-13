Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Grand Canyon Trip amid 'Life Curveballs': 'Embrace the Change'

Meri Brown was married to Kody Brown in 1990, but the pair no longer share a romantic relationship

Things are looking up for Meri Brown.

The Sister Wives star shared a peek at her weekend hiking trip to the Grand Canyon on Instagram Sunday. Meri, 51, shared a photo of the canyon at sunset along with an empowering message about change.

"Sometimes life throws little curveballs," she captioned the photo. "Sometimes those curveballs aren't too shabby. Embrace the change. Embrace the adventure."

She added, "This just makes me resolve to actually come spend a whole day out here taking in all the majesty."

In her Instagram story, Meri shared another snap of the national park. "Just a little detour through the Grand Canyon," she wrote on the photo.

This isn't the first time Meri has retreated to nature in recent weeks. On Thursday, she shared a glimpse into another hiking trip at Brian Head, Utah. "One of my most favorite things in the world to do is to spend time as close to the top of it as I can," she captioned the series of photos. "Find me in the mountains, and find me at the place I feel the most peace."

Some fans have speculated that Meri may be the next to divorce Kody, based on the couple's comments about no longer having a romantic relationship. In an April 2021 episode of Sister Wives, Kody said he and Meri are no longer "in love," which means they have no intimate relationship.

"She wants to be loved romantically — then there has to be a spark for that. And then she'll get from that, she will receive romance, love and a full marriage and sexual relationship," he said in a confessional.

Meri, who married Kody in 1990, isn't going anywhere, despite the disconnect with Kody. "It just kind of came down to that we're friends, which I guess is a good thing. It's a good thing," she said of her relationship with Kody in a December episode of the show. "But I don't know, I guess I just kind of have hope for more than that."