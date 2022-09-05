Meri Brown Says There's 'So Much More to the Story' Ahead of 'Sister Wives'' Season 17 Premiere

Meri Brown is teasing that there's lots more to discover about her family.

On Sunday, Meri, 51, shared an Instagram photo of her face half-covered by what appears to be a journal alongside the caption "There's so much more to the story....#Ready."

There's no telling what the message from the Sister Wives lead means — though fans of the show have had lots of guesses.

"Pleeeaaassseeee tell us you left Kody!!!!" one commenter wrote about the enticing prospect that Meri may have left her plural marriage to Kody Brown.

Kody Brown with his wives and children. Joe Pugliese/TLC/Everett

"Oohhhh I hope you left Cody!!!!" added another. "You deserve someone who loves you!!"

Others questioned if Meri could instead be writing a tell-all book about her off-screen life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Meri didn't respond to any of the comments she has been open about the uneasy state of her marriage to Kody, who is still married to Robyn and Janelle Brown. In season 16 of Sister Wives, the couple admitted they were in more of a platonic relationship than a romantic one, though Meri also saw a reason to continue pursuing Kody in hopes of a proper reconciliation.

Kody Brown (center), surrounded by Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Bryant Livingston/TLC/Everett

A fourth wife, Christine Brown, left the plural marriage to Kody in November 2021, and season 17 of Sister Wives will focus largely on her decision to go. The show's trailer features Christine packing her car and the rest of the family scrambling to put their lives back together in her absence.

"I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife," a tearful Meri says about Christine's decision to leave in the season 17 trailer. "I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years."

The new season of Sister Wives will premiere on Sept. 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET on TLC.