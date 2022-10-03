Meri Brown Urges 'Know Who You Are' After Kody Says 'Sister Wives' Should 'Conform to Patriarchy'

During Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown asked his wives to return to a patriarchal state after Christine Brown left the marriage

By
Published on October 3, 2022 12:34 PM
Meri Brown; Kody Brown
Photo: Meri Brown Instagram; Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Meri Brown isn't letting criticism about her Sister Wives family get her down.

The reality star shared an inspirational quote on Instagram Sunday night after estranged husband Kody Brown said his wives should "conform to the patriarchy" in marriage with him.

On her Instagram Story, Meri, 51, shared a quote that read, "The trick is as long as you know who you are and what makes you happy it doesn't matter how others see you." She added a sticker that read "THIS" and pointed to the quote. Meri also added the song "Happy Girl" by Martina McBride as the post's soundtrack.

Meri Brown Instagram
Meri Brown Instagram

Viewers didn't hold back criticism after Kody, 53, shared his thoughts on marriage during Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. Kody's bold statement came after Christine Brown announced her decision to leave her marriage to Kody, and denounced her former belief in polygamy.

"I'm going to be the head of my household again and so I'm not going to be circumvented in that," Kody said. "And so if everybody's willing to conform to patriarchy again, I guess, because I've been fighting to make everybody happy. My bitterness is that out of trying to do that and not having the family that I had thought about and designed."

Kody Brown; Meri Brown
Ida Mae Astute/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Despite remaining spiritually married to Kody — who also has wives Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown — Meri and Kody have declared their relationship "dead" for years. In 2021, Kody claimed Meri's 2015 catfishing scandal was what ended their relationship.

"There's a point where intimacy is just damaged. It's misleading to have intimacy in a relationship where there is no real safety, I'm not going there," Kody said in a January episode of the series.

While fans have encouraged Meri to leave the relationship, she's committed to fighting for her family with Kody. In February 2021, Meri told PEOPLE she's not ready to give up on the relationship.

"I think that all relationships, you know, have issues that they have to work through. And I think that's just kind of where we're at right now," she said. "For me personally, I'm not one that's going to give up."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

