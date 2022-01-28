Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returning to The View for Season 25 Celebration
There's no place like home!
Beginning in February, The View will be welcoming Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Elisabeth Hasselback back to the table to guest co-host the show, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.
The three women, who are among the show's longest-running co-hosts, are making their return on separate dates throughout the month of February to celebrate the series' landmark 25th season.
Vieira, 68, and Jones, 59, are two of the original cast members who held a seat at the table when The View premiered in August 1997. They both remained on the series until their departure during the ninth season in 2006.
Hasselbeck, 44, who established the conservative seat during her time on the show, served as a co-host from 2003 until 2013 during seasons 7-16. She also briefly returned in March 2020 for a guest appearance.
Jones is expected to co-host next Friday's show on Feb. 4. The dates for Vieira and Hasselback's return have not yet been announced.
Originally created by Barbara Walters, the show's format has remained largely unchanged through the last 25 years: a multigenerational female panel discussing the day's "Hot Topics" and news.
Along with Vieira, Jones and Walters, the show's original cast included Joy Behar and Debbie Matenopoulos.
While the format has mostly stayed the same, the cast has changed frequently over the years.
Stars who have joined and left the table include Lisa Ling, Rosie O'Donnell, Sherri Shepherd, Jenny McCarthy, Candace Cameron Bure, Paula Faris, Abby Huntsman, and Meghan McCain, among others.
This week, Ling, who was on The View from 1999 to 2002 during seasons 2–6, has been at the table as a guest co-host and will return for one more appearance tomorrow.
Currently, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Behar serve as co-hosts. Ana Navarro has taken on a guest co-hosting role.
RELATED VIDEO: Meghan McCain Announces Her Exit from The View After Nearly 4 Years
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Ahead of the show's 25th season in September, the co-hosts had their first in-person reunion since the show went virtual in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the women reflected on the long-running series with Behar, 79, telling PEOPLE: "I can't believe it's 25 years. I'm still trying to finish a sentence I started in 1997!"
Behar also added that the talk show's secret to success is simple. "You have a bunch of women who speak their minds and enjoy the blowback. That's our stock-in-trade," she said.
The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.
- Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returning to The View for Season 25 Celebration
- Lynda Carter Drops 'Fun, Edgy' Music Video for Cover of Rickie Lee Jones' Song 'Danny's All-Star Joint'
- Sister Wives: Kody Brown Doesn't 'Feel Safe in an Intimate Place' with Meri — 'Never Will Again'
- Cheer's Maddy Brum Opens Up About Netflix Fame, Plans for Daytona 2022: 'Working 10-Times Harder'