Meredith Vieira Says Barbara Walters Loved to Tell 'Naughty' Jokes: 'She Owned It'

The former View moderator pays tribute to Barbara Walters, who died Friday at age 93, with an exclusive essay for PEOPLE

Meredith Vieira is remembering the funny side of Barbara Walters. The TV personality, 67 — who worked alongside The View creator Walters as the show's first moderator from 1997–2006 — says her friend and colleague could deliver a dirty joke like no one's business. Below, Vieira opens up in an exclusive essay, about Walters who died on Dec. 30 at the age of 93.

I've been thinking a lot about Barbara, not just the newswoman, but the lady herself. Most of my memories revolve around my time at The View. I would show up to work in my frayed Eddie Bauer jacket and brown clogs. Barbara would appear with the clicking of high heels and the demeanor of the Upper East Side lady she was. And yet she always retained the instincts of someone who had been forced to fight her way to the recognition and respect she deserved. She knew what it meant to work harder than anyone else in the room just to be considered an equal. Maybe that's why she demanded so much from those around her. I understood it and always admired her work ethic.

But her intensity could also be intimidating... like flying too close to the sun. If Barbara was upset with you, she let you know in no uncertain terms. And then the words "Oh Darling" would spring from her lips and the matter was closed.

If you were lucky, as I was on a few occasions, you'd find yourself sitting with her at a dinner table with martinis in hand. And she would regale the other guests with really naughty jokes perfectly delivered. Barbara was funny and sexy and in those moments, she owned it.

barbara walters people cover 1.16.23

We all knew how important handwritten notes were to her. She must have penned hundreds of them.

So...

Dear Barbara,

Thank you for clearing the path forward.

We may all follow in your footsteps.

But no one will ever fill your heels.

I know you're supposed to Rest In Peace, but first I have a funny feeling you are writing a note to The Almighty. And I am sure you will bag the exclusive interview.

Love,
Meredith

