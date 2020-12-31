"We decided to try and start over," she recently told PEOPLE

Meredith Marks Shares Sweet Photos with Husband After Reconciliation: 'Other Side of the Storm'

Meredith Marks is basking in marital bliss after reconciling with her husband following a brief separation.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Wednesday showing herself enjoying time with Seth on a beach. The pair are seen laughing together as Seth plants a kiss on her cheek. "The sun always shines on the other side of the storm. 💖☀️," Meredith writes alongside the snapshots.

In the comment section, their son Brooks, who also appears on the Bravo reality series, says, "Coolest parents 😎❤️." Meredith and Seth tied the knot in 1996 and also share son Reid and Daughter Chloe.

Meredith recently revealed to PEOPLE that she and Seth are back together. "We love each other," she said. "He's my best friend and he always will be." After hitting a "dark place" in their relationship, Meredith said the two began seeing a couple's counselor, who helped them realize that their marriage was worth fighting for.

"We decided to try and start over," she said. "We just hit some blips in the road and needed to regroup and reconnect."

"While we have had many other separations in the past and at times dated other people, last winter during filming we were not dating other people and we very focused to see if we could repair our relationship," added Meredith.

Coming out of therapy, Meredith said she and Seth felt "very strong, very united" and were once again "feeling very positive" about their future together.

While Meredith admitted it was difficult opening up about her marriage and separation on RHOSLC, learning to verbalize her feelings and face issues head-on became beneficial in helping improve her communication with Seth.

"It sounds crazy, but Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saved my marriage," she said. "The show really forces you to be very introspective and really think about the things you say and how they impact other people."