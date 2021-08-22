Meredith Hagner Pens Tribute to Search Party After Wrapping Season 5: 'What a Cathartic Joy'

"No words to really articulate what being in this show has meant to me," Meredith Hagner posted, hinting at a final farewell to the HBO Max series

It appears that Search Party might be bowing out with its fifth season.

Meredith Hagner penned a heartfelt tribute to the HBO Max series and her character Portia Davenport on Saturday to mark the last day of shooting season 5 — hinting that the show might not return for a sixth installment.

She posed for a group photo with costars Alia Shawkat, John Early and John Paul Reynolds, as well as associate producer Kristen Buckels and co-creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers.

"Last day shooting season 5," she captioned the photo on Instagram. "Everyone has been crying except the one sociopath in this pic. No words to really articulate what being in this show has meant to me."

"50 episodes, a million wings of eyeliner, 3000 breakfast burritos," Hagner, 34, continued. "Growing alongside these ones plus the crew over these many years has been one of the great creative gifts of my life and I'll never take it for granted."

"I wish I could [have] told my creatively frustrated 25 year old self this was right around the bend," she added. "Thank you @svbliss and @gcharlesrogers for seeing something in me. Sweet, delusional Portia. What a cathartic joy you've been to play. Ok bye after today I sleep for 48 days."

Hagner also bid farewell to Portia on her Instagram Story by sharing a mirror selfie dressed in costume as her character. "Bye bye Porshe," she wrote.

While HBO Max has yet to announce future plans for the series, Rogers shared the same group photo on Instagram as he also reflected on season 5. "Today is the last day of shooting season five and it's a lot of crying," he wrote in the caption.

HBO representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rogers previously hinted that season 5 may be the last when the show was renewed in February. "We assume it will be the final chapter, but we have learned to take the show day by day," he told Deadline at the time. "Fate will tell us what to do."

Search Party premiered on TBS in 2016, centering on directionless 20-something Dory Sief (Shawkat), who sees a missing persons flyer for her college acquaintance Chantal (Clare McNulty). With the help of her boyfriend Drew (Reynolds) and their college friends Portia and Elliott (Early), they decide to look for her. The show has since offered audiences plenty of twists and turns.