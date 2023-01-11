Meredith Grey Vows 'Change Is Good' as She Bids Farewell to Seattle in Emotional 'Grey's Anatomy' Teaser

Ellen Pompeo, who stars as Meredith Grey, stepped back from Grey’s Anatomy this season to pursue outside projects, including Hulu's adaptation of Orphan

By
Published on January 11, 2023 03:13 PM

Meredith Grey is starting a new chapter.

In a teaser for Grey's Anatomy winter return, shared at Wednesday's Television Critics Association panels, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is preparing to say goodbye to Seattle and move to Boston with her family.

"This is where I learned to be a doctor, this is the place I found my family, the place where I fell in love," she says in a voiceover as iconic moments from the last 19 seasons are shown.

However, Meredith admits she is ready to try something new, saying, "Sometimes change is good, sometimes change is everything."

Greys Anatomy Season 19
ABC

The episode, entitled "I'll Follow the Sun," will chronicle Meredith's final day at Grey Sloan Memorial as her fellow doctors surprise her with a farewell toast.

Following the toast, she quips, "You know I probably will be back next week."

"Will you just let us toast you?" Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) responds.

Meredith's boyfriend Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) also confronts Meredith about the future of their relationship before her big move and the new intern class vyes to scrub in on Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Winston Ndugu (Wendell Ndugu)'s partial heart transplant procedure.

Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) also asks Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) an important question.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “I’ll Cover You” – A former patient of Link’s, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife; and Bailey receives an offer from Nick on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
Liliane Lathan/ABC

Before the winter hiatus, Meredith's storyline ended with her character's decision to leave Seattle for Boston, where she accepted a position with the Catherine Fox Foundation to research Alzheimer's disease.

There have been far more dramatic, and tragic, exits on the series — and Meredith's new job certainly leaves the door open to guest appearances.

Pompeo stepped back from Grey's Anatomy this season to pursue outside projects, including Orphan, which follows a terrifying adoption story in which a couple's new daughter turns out to be a grown woman masquerading as a child.

On The Drew Barrymore Show last month, Pompeo opened up about her reduced role on ABC medical drama.

"I feel super happy, but listen the show has been incredible to me and I've loved a lot of the experience," she shared. "Listen it's just I gotta mix it up a little bit. I'm 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs ... I gotta do something new or I'm literally gonna turn into, like, [someone who] can't do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen Pompeo Has 'Immense Gratitude' for 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans as Meredith Grey Readies to Leave Seattle

At the 2022 People's Choice Awards in November, Pompeo teased that fans will still see her character on screen a few more times this season.

"I think I am really just in the finale this year," she told E! "I think we've aired six episodes or seven episodes, possibly. Maybe after the winter hiatus, I am in one more, maybe, and then the finale, actually."

She also thanked the fans for making "it all possible," adding, "Power to the people!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC on Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Airris and Jasmine
'Married at First Sight' : Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'
Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Shannon Beador 'Blindsided' as Boyfriend John Janssen Ends Their Romance, 3½ Years Into Dating
Emma D’Arcy, Miguel Sapochnik, and Milly Alcock accept the Best Television Series – Drama award for "House of the Dragon" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'House of the Dragon' Director Appreciates HBO Letting Him Take on 'GoT' as Prequel Wins at Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson Name-Checks Influencers While Accepting 'Abbott Elementary' 's Golden Globe: 'Hey, Brad Pitt'
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
'White Lotus' ' Mike White Was 'Too Drunk' for Planned Globes Speech But 'Would Take a Bullet' for Cast
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped and a Standing Ovation After Bringing Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes
Paul Walter Hauser accepts the Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Black Bird" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser Leads Rousing Tribute to Late 'Black Bird' Costar Ray Liotta
Jenna Ortega on Wednesday, Lady Gaga
Jenna Ortega Raves About Lady Gaga Recreating Viral 'Wednesday' TikTok Dance at Golden Globes 2023
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Meghan King attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Meghan King Reveals New Boyfriend Cheated on Her as She Details Recent 'Hookup' with Another Woman
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Captain Sandy Yawn
'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Has 'No Shame' About Former Addiction: 'I Should Have Been Dead 10 Times Over'
Lisa "Babygirl" Hamme, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar/Kim Menzies
'90 Day' : Usman's Ex Wife Lisa Slams Him as a 'Scammer' and 'Fool' in Diss About His Autotune Usage
Andy Cohen Shares His Thoughts on Jen Shah's Guilty Plea: 'I Don't Know How to Feel About This'
Andy Cohen Reveals What He Found 'Stunning' from Jen Shah Case, Teases 'Excellent' New 'RHOSLC' Casting
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Is Focusing on Her 'Dreams' and 'Passions' After Kody Split: 'Every One of Us Is Worthy’
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Is Focusing on 'Dreams' and 'Passions' After Kody Split: 'Every One of Us Is Worthy'
Captain Sandy Yawn
'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Responds to Seeing All the Drama Surrounding Camille: 'Holy Cannoli!'
Fatal Attraction Premiere Date Released
Lizzy Caplan Has Her Sights Set on Joshua Jackson in 'Fatal Attraction' Series First Look