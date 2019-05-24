Shahs' Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Shares Cryptic Post amid Restraining Order Drama with Reza Farahan

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is letting her Instagram do the talking for her — but what exactly is she trying to say?

Amid her fallout with longtime best friend and Shahs of Sunset costar Reza Farahan, Javid, 46, shared a cryptic post with her followers.

“B in love with who u r,” she captioned a selfie in which her hair is obscuring most of her face.

Earlier this week, Farahan, 45, was granted a restraining order in Los Angeles Superior Court against Javid’s husband, Tommy Feight, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. According to the documents, Feight has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Farahan, his home, his job, his vehicle and his husband, Adam Farahan.

In the documents, Farahan alleged Feight vandalized his home and threatened to kill him. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers filed a vandalism report on May 19 at the address listed on Farahan’s restraining order.

Feight has not been charged with any crime and a representative for him and Javid had no comment when asked about Farahan’s allegations. Bravo also had no comment.

Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Tommy Feight Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE after the restraining order was granted, Farahan said his 30-year friendship with Javid was over for good.

“I can never be friends with her again,” he said. “This is now beyond reality TV, this is real-life stuff that I’m dealing with. I’m dealing with restraining orders, and I’m dealing with thousands and thousands of property damage. This is stuff that you can’t go back from. You can’t undo this. … I’m speechless, I’m devastated.”

According to Farahan, before Feight allegedly vandalized his home, his friendship with Javid was already on the rocks.

“Honestly, I think that she believed that I was the ring-leader of our friend circle and she wanted to be the ring-leader,” he claimed.

A source recently told PEOPLE that there is tension between Javid and her castmates and that the star is “fed up.”

“Before she went into the hospital everything was fine between Reza and her, but during the time that she was in ICU and intubated, Reza blocked her on social media and never reached out once,” the source claimed, noting Javid’s difficult labor welcoming son Shams with Feight in April.

Farahan confirmed to PEOPLE that he “absolutely” didn’t reach out to Javid, alleging that she tried to sabotage his marriage while she was on bedrest.

“When I realized that she sent her gay minion to accuse my husband of sexual harassment and infidelity … to come attack me and take my character down and destroy my marriage … of course I’m not going to come visit you,” he said.

Farahan said the rift has been painful. Not only have they starred alongside each other on the Bravo reality series since 2012, but they’ve also known each other since childhood.

“Not only am I mourning the death of a 30-year friendship, I’m walking around in a daze not understanding how someone who just had a baby would be willing to put his life and his freedom at risk by going to someone’s home with a bat and vandalizing their property,” he said of Feight. “I’m in a state of shock, I can’t believe it.”

“The fact that [Javid] is not remorseful breaks my heart,” he continued. “And you know what? It makes me know that it is the right thing, to close this chapter and move on.”

Javid addressed the situation in a statement to E! News on Wednesday.

“It deeply saddens me that my former friend is battling with his demons and has decided to go this low to hurt me,” she said. “The more he goes down this dark path, the harder it will be for him to recover from it.”