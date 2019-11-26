Melrose Place Reunion! Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant and Costars Snap Pic in N.Y.C.

Calling all Melrose Place fans!

On Monday night, six stars of the soapy Fox drama reunited for dinner at the Polo Bar in New York City: Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue, Daphne Zuniga, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Josie Bissett.

“Ran into some friends in New York!” Zuniga, 57, captioned a selfie of the group on Instagram. “#melroseplace #nyc #friends4ever.”

Created by Sex and the City mastermind Darren Star, the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff premiered in 1992 and ran for seven seasons until 1999. The show followed the lives of the young adult residents of a West Hollywood apartment complex called Melrose Place.

It turns out that the actors are in town to film an upcoming interview on Good Morning America‘s third hour, Strahan, Sara and Keke.

Amy Robach, who co-anchors ABC’s 20/20 and is married to Melrose star Shue, posted a photo of herself with the group on Tuesday.

“I’m joining the #melroseplace reunion…. Or I just pushed my way into the middle of a shoot for @strahansarakeke,” she joked.

According to Bissett, 49, the interview will air next month on ABC.

“Can hardly wait to see this gang in #NYC tonight!” she captioned a cast photo on Instagram Monday. “Tomorrow we will be taping an interview on (Airs Dec 9th, I think) @goodmorningamerica @abcnetwork @strahansarakeke @sarahaines @keke @lauraleightonforreal @josiebissett @courtney.thornesmith @daphnezuniga #andrewshue #doug savant.”

“The rest weren’t able to make [it]…this time 🙂 #willmissyou,” she added, tagging costars Heather Locklear, Thomas Calabro, Grant Show and Marcia Cross.