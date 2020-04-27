Heather Locklear and More Melrose Place Stars Reuniting for Coronavirus Relief Livestream

Image zoom Getty

Calling all Melrose Place fans!

The cast of the soapy Fox drama will reunite this week for a livestream episode of Stars in the House, a daily online mini-show hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to raise donations for the Actors Fund's coronavirus efforts.

The episode airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on the Actors Fund YouTube Channel.

For the first time since 2012, Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini), Thomas Calabro (Michael Mancini), Marcia Cross (Kimberly Shaw), Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward), Doug Savant (Matt Fielding), Grant Show (Jake Hanson), Andrew Shue (Billy Campbell), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison Parker) and Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds) will come together to reminisce about the show. The reunion supports The Actors Fund; fans can donate while they watch. Viewers will also be able to join in on the fun by asking questions in real time throughout the evening.

Created by Sex and the City mastermind Darren Star, the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff premiered in 1992 and ran for seven seasons until 1999. The show followed the lives of the young adult residents of a West Hollywood apartment complex called Melrose Place.

Melrose Place joins a lineup of casts that have come together to raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including Frasier, Glee, Desperate Housewives and more. Celebrity guests like Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Annette Bening have also stopped by.

Since its first show on March 16, Stars in the House has raised more than $240,150 to benefit The Actors Fund.