Melrose Place's Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton and Josie Bissett appear in the Fantasy Island episode titled "The Big Five Oh"

Melrose Place Alums Reunite on New Fantasy Island Reboot — See the First Look!

In the upcoming episode, titled "The Big Five Oh," the trio plays longtime friends Margo (Zuniga), Camille (Bissett) and Nettie (Leighton). Bissett, 50, says in PEOPLE's exclusive look clip that the trio's characters "are longtime friends" who "are going to Fantasy Island for our 50th birthday."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Anytime you put three women together, there's bound to be something [that happens]," Leighton, 53, teases as Zuniga, 58, adds, "Déjà vu Melrose Place!"

According to Zuniga, Melrose Place fans will find something to appreciate within the mini-reunion episode airing Sunday. "These writers were fantastic," Zuniga says of the Fantasy Island team. "I think they really knew Melrose Place, and I think the Melrose Place fans are really going to have fun."

melrose place Credit: melrose place

Leighton, for her part, says that "there will definitely be some Easter eggs in there" that are tied to the '90s hit.

"They wanted real-life friends to play these three characters," she continues. "So we were lucky enough to be the three that got to come and play these roles."

On Melrose Place, the trio starred as Jo Reynolds (Zuniga), Jane Andrews Mancini (Bissett) and Sydney Andrews (Leighton). The series aired from 1992 to 1999 on Fox, later scoring a short-lived revival airing on The CW between 2009 to 2010.

The mini-Melrose Place reunion on Fantasy Island was first announced in July.

The new Fantasy Island series premiered on Aug. 10. Set at a luxury resort, the anthology show sees visitors become recipients of a fantasy of their choosing. In these scenarios, the results are typically unexpected.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roselyn Sanchez plays Elena Roarke, who is a descendant of Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalban) from the original series. Airing from 1977 to 1984, the original Fantasy Island was an anthology that featured many memorable celebrity guest stars, including Michelle Pfeiffer, LeVar Burton and Tori Spelling.