Melrose Place and Fame Actor Morgan Stevens' Cause of Death Revealed

Soap star Morgan Stevens' cause of death has been revealed.

Stevens, who was best known for his roles on Melrose Place, Fame and A Year in the Life, was found dead inside his home on Jan. 26. He was 70.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed that Stevens died of natural causes due to arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease.

Arteriosclerosis is a "slow, progressive disease" where the arteries thicken or harden, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, which notes that it is typically caused by a "buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery," and can reduce blood flow and oxygen supply to the vital body organs and extremities. When a major artery is blocked, a person may potentially suffer a heart attack, stroke, blood clot or death.

News of Stevens' death was first reported by TMZ last week. The Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet that Stevens' neighbor asked local authorities to conduct a wellness check after the actor hadn't been seen or heard from in days.

Stevens was found dead in the kitchen of his home shortly before 11 a.m., according to TMZ, which reported that officers pronounced him dead at the scene and he likely died of natural causes, noting that there were no signs of foul play.

Born on Oct. 16, 1951, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Stevens — whose real name was Calvin Morgan Stevens — officially began his Hollywood career in the '70s, six months after graduating college, according to his IMDb page.

He's best known for portraying teacher David Reardon in two seasons of Fame. Other credits include A Year in the Life, The Waltons, Roses Are for the Rich and The Return of Marcus Welby M.D.

Stevens' acting career briefly ended after he was arrested for DUI suspicion following a car accident in August 1989. The actor said he was beaten severely while in custody. Following a blood alcohol test that cleared him of a DUI charge, Stevens filed a lawsuit against LAPD for police brutality and later reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount.