Former Bachelor contestant Melissa Rycroft is feeling better after falling ill following a trip to the Dominican Republic.

On Saturday, Rycroft explained that she was “back to normal” and “feeling good” in the caption of a smiley photo with her kids Cayson Jack, 3, Beckett Thomas, 5, and Ava Grace, 8.

“Wanted to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers lately!” the mom of three, 36, wrote. “I am happy to say that I am back to normal (well, as normal as I can be!) and feeling good!! I truly appreciate all the love you all sent.”

Earlier this week, Rycroft’s rep told Page Six that she had been having “major stomach issues since returning from the Dominican Republic.”

“She got an upset stomach on the second day of vacation, but it passed. Once they came home, she got severe cramping,” her rep said. “It has lasted for over a week, and she’s currently getting tested for possible parasites and any other infections. She’s assuming it’s something foodborne, but no one else in her family is ill.”

Earlier this month, Rycroft had visited the Nickelodeon Hotel and Resort in Punta Cana with her husband Tye Strickland and their three children. In sweet Instagram posts from the trip, she showed her family playing on the beach, swimming in the pool and lounging around their hotel room.

Since returning to the United States, the Bachelor alum had been documenting her sickness on social media, writing in one of her first posts since arriving home, “Not feeling well today.”

“After a really rough week, I have been put on a liquid diet, and given meds for my severe cramping,” she explained in followup post last Friday, captioning a photo of herself at the doctor’s office. “Fingers crossed this goes away in 3 days – doc says next step is a Parasite test if it doesn’t….”

In the past year, according to the U.S. State Department, at least nine American tourists have died after falling ill in the Dominican Republic — and dozens more have gotten sick.

The FBI and the CDC have confirmed it is investigating the deaths of at least six American tourists in the Dominican Republic since the summer of 2018. Some of them died in what appeared to be bizarre — and similar — circumstances. The agencies are not yet releasing further details about the investigations.

It’s not immediately clear whether authorities will broaden their investigations to the Nickelodeon Hotel, where Rycroft and her family stayed, and the FBI and CDC did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment about Rycroft earlier this week.