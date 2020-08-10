Melissa Rycroft Asks Bachelor Fans to 'Be Kind' Before ABC Looks Back on Jason Mesnick's Season

During Jason Mesnick's infamous season 13, he proposed to Melissa Rycroft on the finale, only to end things with her during After the Final Rose episode to pursue the runner-up, his now-wife Molly Mesnick

Melissa Rycroft is calling for kindness before Bachelor Nation looks back at her time on the ABC reality series more than a decade later.

Ahead of Monday's night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! — which will cover Jason Mesnick's infamous season 13 — Rycroft asked fans to "please be kind to us tonight."

Mesnick, 44, proposed to Rycroft, 37, on the 2009 finale, only to end things with her during After the Final Rose to pursue the runner-up, his now-wife Molly Mesnick.

"Listen, nothing about it was ideal, I think we can all agree to that. But it doesn’t change the fact that the outcome was inevitable," Rycroft wrote in her Instagram post, which was shared alongside a photo of herself, Jason and Molly on the show.

She went on to share that she holds no anger towards the Mesnicks and is thankful for where the journey each led them in life.

"People always ask, 'Are you still mad at them?' Why? Why would I be? (First....I was never mad at her at all....). But over a decade later, we’re both married, both have beautiful families, so why still be upset? We all moved on from the situation so long ago, that having to relive it again almost feels like watching other people go through it!" said Rycroft, who is a mom of three with husband Tye Strickland.

"So please be kind. Jason and Molly are great people who have created a beautiful life together," Rycroft said about the couple, who share daughter Riley Anne, 7. (Mesnick also has son Tyler, 8, from a previous marriage.)

Rycroft continued: "And I’m right where I am supposed to be...and with who I was meant to be with. None of us are angry, none of us hold a grudge, and oddly none of us regret it, because look where it took us! We may have come out if it all a little scarred, but it made us all so much stronger!"

Rycroft did admit that the "terrible fashion" choices were fair game to critique.

"However, feel free to enjoy the terrible fashion (lots of satin, hair poufs, and of course the infamous scarf/tank top combo.....) and horrendous trends (barely there eye brows, and over exposed UV skin...)!!" she said. "I think we might all agree, THAT is the most embarrassing thing to come out from all this....!!"

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Rycroft appears via video chat from her home in Dallas, Texas, and admits that she still hasn't watched her season of The Bachelor.

After playing a snippet of the brutal breakup, host Chris Harrison asks Rycroft for her initial reaction."What was your first thought when you heard, hey, we're going to go back and watch your season of The Bachelor?" he asks.

Playfully groaning, Rycroft says, "gosh,"and goes on: "Well, first, I've still never seen my season of The Bachelor. I've never seen that infamous After the Final Rose. I've seen clips and stuff."

"It's weird, I'll be honest," she continues. "It's just really surreal, because it feels like a lifetime ago. It feels like I was a different person then."