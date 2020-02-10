Melissa Rivers Rescued by Ski Patrol After Accident on the Slopes: 'This Sucks'

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Melissa Rivers is on the mend after a ski accident over the weekend.

The TV host and daughter of the late Joan Rivers revealed the news Sunday on Twitter, posting a photo of her left leg in a brace with a face-palm emoji.

Rivers, 52, also posted a video of herself receiving assistance from ski patrol on the slopes.

“Hi, these are my new friends — ski patrol,” she said. “This sucks!”

“It could be worse, right?” one patrolman said.

“Going for a ride!” Rivers joked, filming the patrol’s toboggan.

RELATED: Melissa Rivers Reflects on Being ‘Really Mad’ at Mom Joan After Her Father’s 1987 Suicide

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa Rivers on What She’s Keeping from Her Mom’s Estate — and Why She’s Letting Go of So Much

PEOPLE is out to Rivers’ rep for comment. Her rep told Entertainment Tonight that the comedian is currently home with her knee elevated and is going to the doctorNonday. According to the rep, nothing is broken and it appears to be a bad sprain, though she’ll have to wait to get confirmation from her physician.

The rep told the outlet that Rivers “is a very good skier who had a bad moment,” and is still scheduled to make a few appearances to talk Oscars fashion.

Rivers was back in action by Sunday night and spent the evening critiquing Oscars style on social media during the 92nd Academy Awards.

Last month, Rivers posted a slideshow of photos from her time skiing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.