Melissa Rivers Says She 'Would Love to Have Another Child' to Join Son Cooper, 20

Melissa Rivers is thinking about expanding her family.

The Fashion Police star and daughter of famed late comic Joan Rivers recently appeared on Caroline Stanbury's Dear Media podcast, Divorced Not Dead, and opened up about the prospect of having another child.

Rivers, 53, shares 20-year-old son Cooper - who graduated high school in 2019 - with ex-husband John Endicott. The former couple wed in 1998 before splitting in 2003.

"I would love to have another child," the comedian told Stanbury. "And I don't feel like I need to be married to do that."

"My girlfriends are like, 'You lost your mind,'" she continued. "We're all in the place in our lives where our children are all just getting out. They're laughing. They're like, 'Really? You want to go through the stress of even getting into college again?' They're like, 'Do you really want to do this?' "

"And I'm like, 'Yeah, I think I do,'" Rivers said, adding that she "would definitely adopt."

She also opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Endicott, sharing that it has been "very up and down" over the years.

"The goal though, after all these years - I mean, my son is 20 - was to do the best for him," Rivers said. "It's not about us."

At the moment, however, she noted that she and Endicott are not in a good place. "We're currently in an argument and not speaking," she revealed. "We're only communicating via text since November."

As for future relationships, Rivers said that she's gone on "one or two" socially distanced dates during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is okay with "flying solo."