Melissa Rivers Remembers Mom Joan Rivers on 6th Anniversary of Her Death: 'I Miss Her Dearly'

It's a challenging day for the loved ones and fans of the late Joan Rivers.

The legendary comedian died six years ago, on Sep. 4, 2014, at 81 years old. A week prior, she had suffered complications and stopped breathing during a throat procedure on her vocal cords.

On Friday, Melissa Rivers posted a touching tribute to her mother on the former Fashion Police host's Instagram account.

"It's hard to believe that my mother has been gone for six years now," she wrote. "Not a day goes by where I don't think about her — her words still guide me and of course make me laugh."

"I miss her dearly," she added.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, Melissa, 52, said she sees her son Cooper, 19, as her mother's "greatest legacy."

"I really notice my mom in my parenting," she said. "I'll say something, and as soon as the words come out of my mouth, I'm like, 'Wow. I sound just like my mom!'"

"The best legacy that I can give my mother — that everyone can give their parent — is to raise a good and decent child," she continued. "One who gives back, and has a clear understanding of the understanding of not just being good, but doing good, as well. Cooper is my mom's greatest legacy."

Image zoom Melissa Rivers and son Cooper in 2015 Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Melissa, who followed in her mother's footsteps as a TV host, said she and her son often reflect on what they want their family legacy to be.