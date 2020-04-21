Melissa Rivers Launches 'Love Quarantine Style' Digital Platform 'to Try to Get People to Smile'

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Melissa Rivers is spreading the love during social distancing.

PEOPLE caught up with the producer/author/podcast host about life at home (with son Cooper Endicott back from college!) and her forthcoming project “Love Quarantine Style,” a new digital platform that highlights stories about couples finding (and losing) love during the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rivers, 52, says “Love Quarantine Style” pays homage to the iconic show Love, American Style.

“It’s hard being in a relationship on the best of times,” she says. “In normal times, people get out of relationships [and] you’ve got everything else in the world to distract you — between work and socializing and a million distractions, but when you’re stuck together, all the good and all the bad is right there in front of you.”

The idea started when Rivers and her publicist Howard Bragman began sending each other relationship-related news stories — including a New York Times piece about a couple stuck on a Maldives honeymoon.

“We thought, wouldn’t it be fun to open it up and hear other people’s stories?” she says.

Rivers’ submission-based initiative welcomes both personal and fictional stories through writing, video and drawings on social media. (People can submit their stories on FaceBook, Instagram and Twitter.)

“We all have to find ways to make ourselves laugh and be happy and find the little things during the day that stop and make you smile,” she explains. “It’s just another way to try to get people to smile.”

With all the love being spread as couples stay at home, Rivers jokes that “New Baby Quarantine Style” will launch in December

“It’s going to spin into that,” she jokes.

Despite the “horrible circumstances” of the coronavirus outbreak, she’s happy to be spending some quality time with her 19-year-old son, who’s a freshman in college.

“I’m really loving having him back in the house,” she says of Cooper, who is taking classes from home. “We’re making the best of it, and I’m really lucky because we have a really good relationship.”

RELATED: Melissa Rivers Regrets Having Only One Child: Being a Mom Is the ‘Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’

“He’s literally the love of my life,” she adds with a laugh. “And I am the bain of his existence.”

Rivers says his transition to doing his school work from home has been tough, especially since he had just got accustomed to living in dorms and being a student-athlete.

“This is the first time in your life you’ve been able to go out whenever you want,” she says. “From the day he started college, it was very structured. All of his time was sort of spoken for. So then he came home, and suddenly he didn’t get it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa Rivers Opens Up About Her Mother Joan’s Legacy

As for Rivers, she says she’s gotten into a groove of getting up in the morning like it’s a normal workday.

“One thing I have discovered is it makes a huge difference if I get out and shower and actually put on adult clothes,” she says, laughing. “We’re all so programmed into what represents going to work, what represents relaxing, what represents all these different things to us, and I started to think about my own personal patterns.”

RELATED ARTICLE: Melissa Rivers Says Son Cooper Is Joan’s ‘Greatest Legacy’ Nearly 4 Years After Icon’s Death

Image zoom Melissa Rivers and son Cooper in 2015 Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Read some of the stories at LoveQuarantineStyle.com. Rivers is also host of the podcast Group Text with Melissa Rivers.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.