Melissa Rauch Says She Lost a Commercial After Director Saw Her Hands: 'I Sort of Have Hobbit Hands'

Melissa Rauch is reflecting on a negative audition experience from her early career days, acting in commercials.

The Big Bang Theory star, who appeared on The View this week to promote her upcoming role in bringing together NBC's Night Court revival series, told the show's hosts about having her hands shamed during an audition.

"When I was first auditioning and going out for commercials, my hands really stood in the way. I sort of have Hobbit hands.... especially when I was living in New York, they were always chapped," she said on the show.

"I was in the running for a [TGI] Friday's commercial to play a waitress, and I was down to the wire on it. They asked for my availability for the next week," Rauch continued.

"I was in the callback, and they said, 'Okay, great, so glad you're available next week. One more thing, can we just see your hands to the camera? Show them back and front,'" she remembered of the audition process. "I did that, and I heard the director from behind the camera go, 'Jesus Christ!' I didn't get the job."

Nowadays, Rauch is hard at work as her Night Court revival hits the air on Tuesday, decades after the original classic series last aired in 1992 after nine seasons. The series revival stars a handful of new faces in the Night Court universe, as well as John Larroquette reprising his role as Dan Fielding from the original run. He earned four Emmys for his performance in the series.

Rauch and her husband, Winston Rauch, are executive producing the series alongside writer Dan Rubin. Larroquette will produce the show.

"There was really an instant bond between everyone," Rauch told PEOPLE this month of her time on set. "The memories I have of shooting the 16 episodes we have are like sitting around in the cafeteria scenes, all just laughing together, and hearing John tell us stories. He's the most incredible storyteller and you just sort of hang onto his every word."

Describing her own character on the show, Rauch explained that she likes to "dig deep and ask people a lot of questions about themselves" in order to "get to the heart of the matter at hand."

Her character Abby is the daughter of Judge Harry Stone, who was played by the late Harry Anderson. And while she plays a judge in the show, Rauch jokingly admitted to PEOPLE that there are times she misjudges things in her life.

"I misjudge sometimes how tall I am," she said. "It may be more of like I'm overestimating, maybe not potentially misjudging, but I forget what a short person I am oftentimes. And I will go and do something and realize that's not something I can do."