Melissa Rauch Says She Lost a Commercial After Director Saw Her Hands: 'I Sort of Have Hobbit Hands'

The Big Bang Theory star opened up about her experience during an episode of The View

By
Published on January 15, 2023 06:20 PM

Melissa Rauch is reflecting on a negative audition experience from her early career days, acting in commercials.

The Big Bang Theory star, who appeared on The View this week to promote her upcoming role in bringing together NBC's Night Court revival series, told the show's hosts about having her hands shamed during an audition.

"When I was first auditioning and going out for commercials, my hands really stood in the way. I sort of have Hobbit hands.... especially when I was living in New York, they were always chapped," she said on the show.

"I was in the running for a [TGI] Friday's commercial to play a waitress, and I was down to the wire on it. They asked for my availability for the next week," Rauch continued.

"I was in the callback, and they said, 'Okay, great, so glad you're available next week. One more thing, can we just see your hands to the camera? Show them back and front,'" she remembered of the audition process. "I did that, and I heard the director from behind the camera go, 'Jesus Christ!' I didn't get the job."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nowadays, Rauch is hard at work as her Night Court revival hits the air on Tuesday, decades after the original classic series last aired in 1992 after nine seasons. The series revival stars a handful of new faces in the Night Court universe, as well as John Larroquette reprising his role as Dan Fielding from the original run. He earned four Emmys for his performance in the series.

Rauch and her husband, Winston Rauch, are executive producing the series alongside writer Dan Rubin. Larroquette will produce the show.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actress Melissa Rauch poses in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage

"There was really an instant bond between everyone," Rauch told PEOPLE this month of her time on set. "The memories I have of shooting the 16 episodes we have are like sitting around in the cafeteria scenes, all just laughing together, and hearing John tell us stories. He's the most incredible storyteller and you just sort of hang onto his every word."

Describing her own character on the show, Rauch explained that she likes to "dig deep and ask people a lot of questions about themselves" in order to "get to the heart of the matter at hand."

Her character Abby is the daughter of Judge Harry Stone, who was played by the late Harry Anderson. And while she plays a judge in the show, Rauch jokingly admitted to PEOPLE that there are times she misjudges things in her life.

"I misjudge sometimes how tall I am," she said. "It may be more of like I'm overestimating, maybe not potentially misjudging, but I forget what a short person I am oftentimes. And I will go and do something and realize that's not something I can do."

Related Articles
Bachelorette Caeylnn Miller-Keyes engagement party. credit line –  Ariele Chapman Photography, Runaway Indie 
Inside 'BiP' 's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Engagement Party: All the Details!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Dax Shepard and wife Kristen Bell attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Anna Kendrick event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Dax Shepard Tells Anna Kendrick She Is the 'Single Human' of Whom Wife Kristen Bell Is 'Jealous'
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler Says She 'Didn't Know Until I Was 40' That the Sun and Moon Are Not the Same
01/13/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Amy Robach is spotted for the first time with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes romance. The suspended GMA anchor appeared downcast as she met up with her ex on a New York City sidewalk to hand off the family dog to the 55 year old actor. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Lily James; Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Never Read Lily James' Handwritten Letter Sent Before Starring in 'Pam & Tommy'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Saeed Adyani/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881960i) Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston Malcolm In The Middle - 1999 20th Century Fox Television USA Television
Bryan Cranston Says a 'Malcolm in the Middle' Reunion Movie 'Would Be Fun to Do'
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira Hints at 'Black Panther' Spinoff Series Focused on Her Fan-Favorite Okoye Character
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Says 'Everything Housewives Has to Go Away for a While' in First Interview Since 'RHOBH' Exit
Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall
Meghann Fahy Says She Doesn't 'Kiss and Tell' amid Rumored Romance with 'White Lotus' Costar Leo Woodall
David Blaine performs on stage at O2 Apollo Manchester on June 11, 2019 in Manchester, England.
David Blaine Explains What Went Wrong After Stabbing His Hand with Ice Pick During Live Vegas Show
Bilal Pops the Baby Question to Shaeeda on 90 Day Tell-All
'90 Day' : Bilal Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby with Him, Ending Their Disagreement About Starting a Family
Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Julie Chrisley's Daughters Savannah and Lindsie Tell Her to 'Fight the Good Fight' in 50th Birthday Tribute
Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Vicki Gunvalson Claims 'Narcissist' John Janssen Used Ex Shannon Beador Based on Timing of Breakup
68th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Naya Rivera, Heather Morris arrive at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 16, 2011 (Photo by Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
'Glee' 's Heather Morris Admits 'Today Is Hard' as She Marks Late Costar Naya Rivera's 36th Birthday
Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera
Ryan Dorsey Says He 'Never Will' Have Answers to Son's Heartbreaking 'Why's' on Naya Rivera's Birthday
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss