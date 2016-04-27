Melissa McCarthy Talks Emotional Return to Gilmore Girls at TIME 100 Gala: 'I Got So Sentimental'

After weeks of saying she wouldn’t appear on the Gilmore Girls revival, Melissa McCarthy‘s return to the series came as a shock to everyone.

At the TIME 100 Gala in New York on Tuesday, the actress, 45, opened up to PEOPLE about her feelings on coming back to the fan favorite.

“For the longest time it was just not going to work out schedule-wise. And once we decided is there any possible way, something fell out for me, something changed for them, and then we immediately nabbed it,” McCarthy said. “I went back and visited about two weeks ago and saw the sets again and everybody on them.”

Opting for an ensemble from her go-to stylist Judy B. Swartz, the TIME 100 honoree wowed in an ice blue blouse and black pencil skirt, and got choked up as she recalled her time back on set.

“Oh, my God, it was so sad. I got so sentimental,” she added. “And it felt like the greatest idea in the world. It was lovely.”

McCarthy wasn’t just feeling sentimental about Gilmore Girls. The comedian also confirmed that she and her husband Ben Falcone have a project in the works, and said that he is the “the best, my favorite, my absolute favorite,” choice as a writing partner.