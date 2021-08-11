The upcoming drama, premiering Aug. 18 on Hulu, also stars Regina Hall, Luke Evans and Michael Shannon

Melissa McCarthy Tells Nicole Kidman She Doesn't 'Want to Suffer' in Nine Perfect Strangers Clip

Welcome to the Tranquillum House.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Hulu's upcoming drama Nine Perfect Strangers, romance novelist Frances (Melissa McCarthy) is greeted by wellness resort director Masha (Nicole Kidman) for the first time — and the interaction is eerie as can be.

"This is heaven," Frances tells resort employee Yao (Manny Jacinto) as she enters her picture-perfect room. "I have been feeling rather unwell lately. This is going to be the best thing. I just know it. I has to be."

"We'll get you well, Frances," Yao says. "We'll get you feeling as well as you ever felt in your whole life."

As Frances begins to cry, a glowing Masha surprises her with an unexpected visit. "Why are you crying, Frances?" she asks.

"You know, a little bit of my-career-is-over kind of thing, a bit of menopause, mix in a little bad relationship and a dash of crippling shame," Francis responds.

"We're going to get you well," Masha promises.

"I almost didn't come. And then, when I did get here, I really thought about leaving," Frances admits.

"Everyone almost didn't come," says Masha. "They sense it's going to take courage. It'll be sometimes unpleasant. I'll tell you something else. The people that come here, most of them have fairly good lives — comfortable even. They come for the suffering."

"I don't want to suffer," a desperate Francis says.

"You're already suffering," Masha replies.

Nine Perfect Strangers, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel, follows nine Australians from different walks of life as they visit a boutique health and wellness resort for a 10-day retreat that aims to heal and transform them. But the nine visitors have no idea what's coming their way.

"It's such a good group, and everyone's so weird," McCarthy, 50, said during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last year.

"I've met Nicole but I've not worked with her," she continued. "There's something so regal about her. You expect her to be [like], 'Hello, I'm Nicole Kidman.' Then you really get to know her and you're like, 'She's weird!' She's a wonderful weirdo."