Melissa McCarthy Makes Sign for Pal Mariska Hargitay After Ankle Injury: 'Honk If You're Praying'

Mariska Hargitay revealed that she broke her ankle in an Instagram post last week

Melissa McCarthy wants Mariska Hargitay to get better soon

Melissa McCarthy wants Mariska Hargitay to get better soon

The Bridesmaids actress, 50, created a sign for Hargitay reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Harigtay's recovery," and stood outside of an L.A. fast food chain soliciting honks for her friend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If you can't produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best this is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign @therealmariskahargitay ❤️💥" McCarthy captioned an Instagram video of her holding the sign on the street.

Reposting the clip on her own page, Hargitay, 57, joked that the grand gesture made her injury worth it.

"Above and beyond," she wrote in the caption. "Honk if you're blown away by @melissamccarthy's heart and humor. Might be worth breaking my ankle for."

The actress first opened up about breaking her ankle in an Instagram post last week, showing her right ankle wrapped in bandages, with a beige, shearling Birkenstock sandal on her other foot.

"My summer look," she jokingly wrote, adding the hashtags "#specialankleunit," "#crackingthecase," "#theselittlepiggieswenttotheER," and "#agonyofdefeet," among others.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Page Six, Hargitay tripped on a rainy pavement while leaving a Cinema Society screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons. She broke her ankle in the fall and was treated at a local hospital, missing the remainder of the star-studded after-party, hosted at her home.

A source told the outlet that Hargitay "was taken to Southampton Hospital by ambulance with her husband Peter Hermann. She stayed there for several hours and ended up with a bandaged leg. She didn't make it back to her house until after midnight when the party had mostly wound down."

"Mariska was amazing. Rather than worrying about herself, she was more concerned that everything had gone well and that everyone had a good time at the party," the insider added, per Page Six.

Two days after her initial post, Hargitay shared an update alongside a photo of her propped-up ankle.