Melissa McCarthy Made 'Get Well' Sign After Injured Mariska Hargitay Teased Her About Ignoring Texts

Melissa McCarthy is sharing the story behind the sweet sign she made for pal Mariska Hargitay.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress, 50, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, where she opened up about her friendship with Hargitay, 57, and how she came up with the idea for her "get well soon" stunt after the Law & Order: SVU star broke her ankle in July.

Jimmy Fallon kicked off the segment by applauding McCarthy for taking her message "to another level" instead of just sending a text or flowers to Hargitay. McCarthy made headlines last month for standing in front of a fast food restaurant with a sign reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay's recovery."

McCarthy explained, "She rolled her ankle and it was like a really severe break. And she's a really good texter and I'm terrible. Sometimes I … put my phone in my purse for three days and then people are like, 'Where are you?' "

McCarthy added, "She sent me a really funny text of like, 'Oh don't worry, I'm just here in a lot of pain recovering. I guess you're too busy to respond to my text.' "

The actress told Fallon, 46, that she knew it was "game on" after Hargitay's response, and she hatched a plan to send the ultimate "get well soon" message.

"So now I have to make it seem like this is why I didn't get back to you, because I was petitioning for prayers. And so we literally jumped in the car and ran over — as you do in Burbank — to [L.A. fast food chain] Wienerschnitzel," McCarthy said. "And I just jumped up and down and cars honked, and I think they were like, 'What?' "

Fallon then showed his audience a clip of McCarthy standing outside the fast food restaurant dressed in a green jumpsuit and waving her sign.

While the late night host pointed out that she got "a couple" of honks, McCarthy joked that she wasn't sure if they were all in support of Hargitay's recovery.

"I can't tell if they were thinking like, 'Get well, Mariska,' or if they were like, 'Get out of the way,' " she said with a laugh.

Speaking to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) recently about the fun moment, McCarthy explained how she chose that particular fast food joint, saying, "We found a busy area, because I thought that would seem the most insane. And then kind of when you have a hot dog stand behind you, you don't not put it in. You don't leave it out of the picture."

Hargitay told PEOPLE last month that she was "blown away" by her friend's kind gesture. While McCarthy originally shared the clip of her waving the sign on Instagram, she sent a lengthier video just for Hargitay.

"Believe it or not, she sent me an even longer video that was pretty epic," Hargitay said. "I was absolutely blown away. I couldn't even speak when I saw it."