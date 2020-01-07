Melissa McCarthy Teases Her First Season of Hosting Little Big Shots: 'I Tend to Cry a Lot'

Melissa McCarthy is ready to tug at fans’ heartstrings as the new host of Little Big Shots.

In a preview of season 4 of the NBC kids’ talent show shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the actress and comedian explains the sentimental reason why she wanted to join the show. (She was announced as the replacement for longtime host Steve Harvey in May.)

“I wanted to be a part of Little Big Shots because I wanted to help shine the light on these remarkable kids,” McCarthy, 49, says in the clip. “One of the many remarkable things that we get to witness on Little Big Shots is all of these kids being exactly who they are … doing things differently and absolutely just being the best versions of themselves. It is absolutely an inspiration.”

Image zoom ABC

The clip tells the inspirational story of a young girl who goes by “Supergirl.” As her dad explains, she lost her leg while in a coma for five days.

“She fought for her life,” he says. “She lost her leg, and she set goals. She wanted to get her roundoff back handspring back. She knew she could do it, and she set her heart to it. She did it. One day we’ll do plastic surgery to fix it. It’s just, I ain’t worried about it. I’m fine. So she’s pretty strong.”

At one point, the young girl is shown doing an impressive roundoff back handspring with her prosthetic leg. After McCarthy shows off a roundoff back handspring of her own, the girl says, “[That was] pretty good for your stunt double.”

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy Replaces Steve Harvey as Little Big Shots Host After His Talk Show Is Canceled

Later in the clip, McCarthy is seen sitting down with a young author and crocheter by the name of Jonah Larson. She soon gets emotional while holding his book, Hello, Crochet Friends!

“Here, why don’t you read it?” she tells him. “‘Cause I tend to cry a lot.”

Larson reads a page from his book that says, “Do what makes you happy, and don’t let the world decide what that is for you.”

Included among the other talented kids in the trailer is a young boy dressed as a police officer who gives out tickets to nursing home residents for being “too cute,” a space expert, a “Miss Independent” and a mini-Bob Ross.

Image zoom Melissa McCarthy Jake Chessum

Harvey, 62, hosted Little Big Shots for its first three seasons.

“Melissa’s just an incredible performer and incredible comedian,” NBC’s co-chairman of entertainment Paul Telegdy said in a statement about the hosting switch, adding that McCarthy “will bring a completely fresh perspective to it.”

“Melissa is a strong creative force with her own ideas. Changes will be apparent,” Telegdy added.

Little Big Shots is set to premiere in March.