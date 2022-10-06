Melissa McCarthy Applauds Her 'Amazing' 'Gilmore Girls' Costar Lauren Graham on Show's 22nd Anniversary

"I have no idea how LG did all that dialog," Melissa McCarthy said

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on October 6, 2022 04:27 PM
GILMORE GIRLS, from left: Lauren Graham, Melissa McCarthy
Photo: Everett

Melissa McCarthy is reminiscing about her Gilmore Girls days.

As the beloved show's 22nd anniversary commenced on Wednesday, McCarthy hopped on Instagram to share several posts from her time on the series as Sookie St. James. But she specifically spotlighted her former costar Lauren Graham, who was featured in all three posts.

"Happy Stars Hollow season to all those who celebrate!! 😊🍂✨☕️," McCarthy, 52, wrote alongside a photo of herself hugging Graham. "How was this 22 years ago?!"

Sharing a pic of the duo standing beside then-costar Yanic Truesdale, McCarthy wrote: "I remember someone (randomly) saying Yanic's French accent was terrible."

"We laughed so hard - he had only spoken English for like 10 months. He had ONLY spoken french his entire life," she continued. "Oh, people. Also I had no idea I was this short?! 💕"

In her final post, McCarthy uploaded an image of herself smiling up at Graham, 55.

"I have no idea how LG did all that dialog," she added. "She was amazing!! ☕️"

Gilmore Girls premiered on The CW, formerly The WB, on Oct. 5, 2000. The popular dramedy — which followed a single mother (Graham) and her teenage daughter (Alexis Bledel) living in a small Connecticut town — concluded in 2007 after seven seasons.

Years after its initial run, Netflix brought back the series for a four-episode limited series, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham star in Warner Bros. TV series "The Gilmore Girls.
Warner Bros./Getty

Thanks to the rise of the streaming age, Gilmore Girls has only grown in popularity in recent years.

"It wasn't that popular [when it originally aired]," Graham said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2021. "We were on opposite Friends, no one really knew we were on. It was, like, a miracle every year we got picked up. The people who liked it, liked it, but it wasn't, like, a big hit. It's crazy. New generations keep watching it."

The Parenthood alum continued, "It's fun because it's different groups of people [that] are finding it and different generations. I just don't want to get to the age where I'm frightening to children, where they're like, 'Where's Lorelai? What happened?'"

