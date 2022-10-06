Entertainment TV Melissa McCarthy Applauds Her 'Amazing' 'Gilmore Girls' Costar Lauren Graham on Show's 22nd Anniversary "I have no idea how LG did all that dialog," Melissa McCarthy said By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 04:27 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Everett Melissa McCarthy is reminiscing about her Gilmore Girls days. As the beloved show's 22nd anniversary commenced on Wednesday, McCarthy hopped on Instagram to share several posts from her time on the series as Sookie St. James. But she specifically spotlighted her former costar Lauren Graham, who was featured in all three posts. "Happy Stars Hollow season to all those who celebrate!! 😊🍂✨☕️," McCarthy, 52, wrote alongside a photo of herself hugging Graham. "How was this 22 years ago?!" Alexis Bledel Addresses Which Gilmore Girls Boyfriend Her Character Should've Ended Up With Sharing a pic of the duo standing beside then-costar Yanic Truesdale, McCarthy wrote: "I remember someone (randomly) saying Yanic's French accent was terrible." "We laughed so hard - he had only spoken English for like 10 months. He had ONLY spoken french his entire life," she continued. "Oh, people. Also I had no idea I was this short?! 💕" In her final post, McCarthy uploaded an image of herself smiling up at Graham, 55. "I have no idea how LG did all that dialog," she added. "She was amazing!! ☕️" Gilmore Girls premiered on The CW, formerly The WB, on Oct. 5, 2000. The popular dramedy — which followed a single mother (Graham) and her teenage daughter (Alexis Bledel) living in a small Connecticut town — concluded in 2007 after seven seasons. Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Was 'Nervous' to Film Luke and Lorelai's 'Iconic' First Kiss Years after its initial run, Netflix brought back the series for a four-episode limited series, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Warner Bros./Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Thanks to the rise of the streaming age, Gilmore Girls has only grown in popularity in recent years. "It wasn't that popular [when it originally aired]," Graham said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2021. "We were on opposite Friends, no one really knew we were on. It was, like, a miracle every year we got picked up. The people who liked it, liked it, but it wasn't, like, a big hit. It's crazy. New generations keep watching it." The Parenthood alum continued, "It's fun because it's different groups of people [that] are finding it and different generations. I just don't want to get to the age where I'm frightening to children, where they're like, 'Where's Lorelai? What happened?'"