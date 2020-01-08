Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman Are Working on a New Show by the Big Little Lies Creator

Image zoom MediaPunch/Shutterstock; John Shearer/WireImage

Melissa McCarthy will grace our TV screens once again.

The 49-year-old Emmy winner is set to star alongside Nicole Kidman in Nine Perfect Strangers, a Hulu limited series based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s 2018 book, Deadline reported.

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique wellness resort that promises to create happier, healthier lives for nine stressed city dwellers. McCarthy will play Francis, a middle-aged novelist recovering from a career crash. Kidman, 52, plays Masha, the resort’s tireless director.

The series is expected to premiere on Hulu in 2021.

McCarthy has not been a series regular on TV since her CBS comedy Mike & Molly finished in 2016. Her leading role and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live earned the comedian several Emmy nominations.

She will also host her first season of the NBC kids’ talent show Little Big Shots this year.

Nine Perfect Strangers reunites some of the key players behind popular drama series (also based on a Moriarty book!). Big Little Lies star and executive producer Kidman, writer and co-show-runner David E. Kelley and executive producer Bruna Papandrea are all returning for the new series.

McCarthy will also join as an executive producer.

Hopefully, the show will satisfy the appetites of Big Little Lies’ fans after season 2 concluded in July, with no return on the horizon.