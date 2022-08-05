Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Will Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas

After things got "very tense" during the RHONJ season 12 reunion, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are skipping his sister Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Weekends Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography he got his professional start at OUT Magazine The Advocate and Teen Vogue and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 11:41 PM
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Teresa Giudice's nuptials will have two notably vacant seats on the bride's side.

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that the bride-to-be's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, will not be attending their Real Housewives of New Jersey costar's wedding to her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas, which will be filmed for a Bravo special.

The invitation snub comes after things got "very tense" between the two couples while recently filming the upcoming RHONJ season 13 finale, Page Six previously reported.

Giudice, 50, who got engaged to Ruelas, 47, last October after he asked for Joe's blessing, revealed that Melissa, 43, will not be a bridesmaid in her wedding while appearing on Watch What Happens Live in March.

Melissa shared her reaction shortly after on her podcast On Display: "I wish her nothing but happiness. I'm very happy that she's happy. I love to see her smile when she's with Louie. Whatever she decides, it's her wedding and I'll be fine with it."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> and Luis Ruelas Celebrate Luis' Birthday
Teresa Giudice Instagram

The Love Italian Style author married Joe, 42, in 2004 and they share daughter Antonia, 16, and sons Gino, 14, and 12-year-old Joey. She's starred alongside her sister-in-law on RHONJ since season 3 in 2011, after appearing as a guest on season 2.

Giudice previously had another falling out with her brother and sister-in-law after she failed to defend Joe during an argument on season 12 earlier this year, which resulted in Joe storming out of the reunion taping and proclaiming "I quit!" during another argument with his sister.

Melissa revealed in April that she and Joe hadn't spoken to Giudice since the reunion, stating on WWHL that her sister-in-law has "a harder time being accountable for her actions."

RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice Says She Still Doesn't Know if Her Wedding Will Be Televised: 'We'll See'

In June, they appeared to be on better terms as Melissa commented on the upcoming nuptials, telling ET: "She's in a love bubble, that's what she calls it."

Giudice said in May that her wedding will not appear on RHONJ, although she didn't rule out a possible standalone special.

"Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they've been on this journey with me. So of course I want them to see it. I really do," she told ET. "It's [also] something I'll always have for myself, and, I don't know. I'm still torn."

A source has since told PEOPLE that the wedding will in fact be filmed for an upcoming Bravo special.

Related Articles
teresa giudice; Priscilla DiStasio
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower with 'Real Housewives' Stars Ahead of Luis Ruelas Wedding
Melissa and Joe Gorga
'RHONJ' 's Melissa Gorga Admits Her Marriage to Husband Joe Gorga Is 'a Lot of Work'
TV Personality Teresa Guidice visits People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images); Joey Gorga attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Joe Gorga Storms Out of 'RHONJ' Reunion After Blowout Fight with Sister Teresa Giudice: 'I Quit'
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Says Her Wedding Won't Appear on 'RHONJ' — But It Could Get a Spinoff: 'We'll See'
TV Personality Teresa Guidice visits People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images); Joey Gorga attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice 'Apologized' to Joe Gorga After Intense 'RHONJ' Reunion Fight: 'I Love My Brother'
Ramona Singer, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice's 'RHONJ' Costars Dish on the Fallout of Ramona Singer's Wedding Invite Leak
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice Says Melissa Gorga Won't Be a Bridesmaid When She Marries Luis Ruelas
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga Speaks Out After Learning She Isn't a Bridesmaid in Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice, Antonia Gorga, Gia Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Antonia Gorga's Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration on August 19, 2021 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19074 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) ; Joey Gorga attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Andy Cohen Snaps at Teresa Giudice amid Her 'RHONJ' Reunion Fight with Joe Gorga: 'You Should Listen'
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Says She Still Doesn't Know if Her Wedding Will Be Televised: 'We'll See'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga Reveals Where She Stands with Teresa Giudice After 'RHONJ' 's Reunion 
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga
'RHONJ' : Luis Ruelas Asks for Joe Gorga's Blessing to Marry Teresa as Questions Loom About His Past
RHONJ's Dramatic Season 12 Reunion Trailer Sees Teresa Giudice at the Center of the Drama
'RHONJ' 's Dramatic Season 12 Reunion Trailer Sees Teresa Giudice at the Center of the Drama
Margaret Josephs, Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' 's Margaret Josephs Says Her Opinion of Teresa Giudice's Fiancé Has Changed Since the Reunion
Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs
Margaret Josephs Doesn't Expect an Invite to Teresa Giudice's Wedding: I Won't 'Be on That List'