Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Will Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice's nuptials will have two notably vacant seats on the bride's side.

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that the bride-to-be's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, will not be attending their Real Housewives of New Jersey costar's wedding to her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas, which will be filmed for a Bravo special.

The invitation snub comes after things got "very tense" between the two couples while recently filming the upcoming RHONJ season 13 finale, Page Six previously reported.

Giudice, 50, who got engaged to Ruelas, 47, last October after he asked for Joe's blessing, revealed that Melissa, 43, will not be a bridesmaid in her wedding while appearing on Watch What Happens Live in March.

Melissa shared her reaction shortly after on her podcast On Display: "I wish her nothing but happiness. I'm very happy that she's happy. I love to see her smile when she's with Louie. Whatever she decides, it's her wedding and I'll be fine with it."

The Love Italian Style author married Joe, 42, in 2004 and they share daughter Antonia, 16, and sons Gino, 14, and 12-year-old Joey. She's starred alongside her sister-in-law on RHONJ since season 3 in 2011, after appearing as a guest on season 2.

Giudice previously had another falling out with her brother and sister-in-law after she failed to defend Joe during an argument on season 12 earlier this year, which resulted in Joe storming out of the reunion taping and proclaiming "I quit!" during another argument with his sister.

Melissa revealed in April that she and Joe hadn't spoken to Giudice since the reunion, stating on WWHL that her sister-in-law has "a harder time being accountable for her actions."

In June, they appeared to be on better terms as Melissa commented on the upcoming nuptials, telling ET: "She's in a love bubble, that's what she calls it."

Giudice said in May that her wedding will not appear on RHONJ, although she didn't rule out a possible standalone special.

"Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they've been on this journey with me. So of course I want them to see it. I really do," she told ET. "It's [also] something I'll always have for myself, and, I don't know. I'm still torn."

A source has since told PEOPLE that the wedding will in fact be filmed for an upcoming Bravo special.