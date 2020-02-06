Melissa Joan Hart Is Planning a Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reunion with 85 Cast and Crew Members

Spellmans, unite!

It’s been over a decade and a half since Sabrina the Teenage Witch went off the air, but the cast and crew behind the hit show remain close. Speaking to PEOPLE at the Monte Carlo Television Festival 60th Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Melissa Joan Hart — who played the titular Sabrina Spellman — revealed she’s planning a special, witchy reunion this weekend.

“I took over a little coffee shop and about 85 of the original Sabrina crew are getting together to hang out for the first time in about 15 years,” she said. “People are flying in from all over. One of our puppeteers who did the cat is flying from Canada. And Elisa [Donovan] is flying in from San Francisco and Beth Broderick is flying in from Texas.”

“It just shows the bond we had,” she continued. “That crew was so tight and we had such a special bond. And we all knew it. Luckily we were so present.

Hart, 43, who still sends cards “to the entire crew every Christmas, said she’s “excited to see all their faces this weekend.”

“It was just a really nice, laid-back crew,” she said. “Everybody was there to have fun, get the work done and go home to their families. And everyone was very respectful of each other.”

Created by Nell Scovell, Sabrina the Teenage Witch was based on the Archie Comics series of the same name. The show premiered in 1996 on ABC and moved to The WB for its final three seasons, which ran from 2000 to 2003.

The show followed Hart as Sabrina, a young girl who discovers on her sixteenth birthday that she has magical powers while living with her 500-year-old aunts, witches Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Broderick), and their talking cat, Salem (voiced by Nick Bakay).

In 2018, Netflix debuted The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a darker adaption of the comic from the team behind Riverdale, starring Kiernan Shipka.