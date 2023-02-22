Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She 'Kind of Had a Little Thing' with '90s Costar Ryan Reynolds

The two costarred together in the 1996 TV movie, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, where Hart played the titular character and Reynolds played her love interest Seth


Published on February 22, 2023 06:28 PM
Melissa Joan Hart, Ryan Reynolds
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty; Christopher Jue/Getty

Melissa Joan Hart is looking back on her teen fling with Ryan Reynolds.

Hart, 46, reminisced about her years as a Nickelodeon star during a recent appearance on Hey Dude... The 90s Called!

While speaking to hosts David Lascher and Christine Taylor, Hart confessed that she didn't realize her popular sitcom, Clarissa Explains It All, was as big of a hit as it was.

She also said that one of the Nickelodeon shows she watched at the time was teen drama Fifteen, which starred Reynolds, now 46, and Chris William Martin, who also goes by Corky Martin.

"I dated Corky and kind of had a little thing with Ryan," Hart revealed.

"I met Corky... in Utah or something at a Nick Takes Over Your School [event] and we started phone dating from Vancouver to Orlando," she continued, before referencing Reynolds' role in another one of her popular projects. "And then I worked on Ryan Reynolds on the first Sabrina [the Teenage Witch] movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it."

SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH, Melissa Joan Hart, Ryan Reynolds, 1996. Showtime Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection Copyright
Melissa Joan Hart and Ryan Reynolds. Everett

As fans know, Hart played the titular character on Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1996-2003. Before the series aired on ABC and The WB for seven seasons, Hart portrayed Sabrina in the 1996 TV movie of the same name, where Reynolds played her character's love interest Seth.

In 2017, Hart revealed she had regrets about not getting more serious with Reynolds back then.

"We were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy," Hart told Australia's Studio 10 talk show at the time.

Filming the Archie comics adaptation at just 19 years old, Hart remembered a different Reynolds than the one Deadpool fans admire now.

"He wasn't like, the Ryan Reynolds everybody knows these days," she said after a clip of the film played. "You can see, in the clip, the crazy hair. He was sweet — he was very sweet."

RELATED VIDEO: #FBF: Melissa Joan Hart Looks Back at Her 'Bossy' Days on the Clarissa Explains It All Set

However, as Hart previously wrote in her 2013 book Melissa Explains It All: Tales from My Abnormally Normal Life, the two weren't meant to be.

"I had a boyfriend at the time," she said. "[He] probably would have been a great boyfriend. And I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance!"

In a 2014 appearance on E!'s Beyond Candid with Giuliana, Hart told Giuliana Rancic about the steamy kiss(es) the two of them shared on the last day of shooting.

"I chased him down, got in front of his car and just kissed him and then made out with him all night," she said, adding that the then-19-year-old Reynolds had given her a Bulova watch as a present earlier that day. "Then I had to call my boyfriend the next day and explain it."

So why didn't it work out? "He came to New York to visit me. But I think he wanted something more but I decided I was going to stick with my boyfriend," Hart shared.

Of course, both are in happy relationships now.

Hart has been married to musician Mark Wilkerson since 2003, sharing three sons together — Tucker, 10, Braydon, 14, and Mason, 17.

Meanwhile, Reynolds has been married to actress Blake Lively since 2012. The couple welcomed their fourth child together earlier this month. They also share daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

