Melissa Joan Hart, Jonathan Bennett, Drew Seeley and More Join Virtual Christmas Con 2020

The second annual Christmas Con will be held virtually this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, hosted by That's 4 Entertainment, will take place on Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13. It will include panels with a number of Hallmark Channel and Lifetime holiday movie stars as well as personalized experiences, such as one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs from the stars, which can be purchased online.

Fans can also meet Santa Claus virtually during the event.

"Santa Claus is coming to town…virtually! Since Santa is spending more time up at the North Pole this year, instead of you going to visit him with your wish lists, Santa Claus is coming to visit you!" a post on the event's Instagram page reads. "Children and Adults across the globe can tell Santa their Christmas wishes without ever leaving their home."

This year, a portion of the proceeds from the Christmas Con tickets will go towards a nonprofit organization, Toys For Tots, which collects new unwrapped toys and distributes those toys to children in need at Christmas.