Melissa Joan Hart on How Faith Has Helped Her to Overcome Challenges — and Question Her Parenting

Melissa Joan Hart is getting candid about her Christan faith.

The former Sabrina The Teenage Witch actress, who has been vocal about her religious beliefs for years, opened up about her faith plays a role in her life during an appearance on the “Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris” podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I feel like every time something bad has happened, I’ve come out of it because of my faith,” she told the ABC News host during Wednesday’s episode. “It’s for a purpose He has. It’s His will be done.”

Hart, 42, explained that even with some of the challenging moments in her life — her grandmother died when she was a young teen and her friend died by suicide at 32 — believing in God has helped her find her way and keep her grounded.

“I feel like right now I might be just as anxiety-ridden over certain things as I was as an angsty teenager, but now I have this understanding of it’s gonna be okay and this calm and peace that people don’t have if they don’t have faith,” she said.

Melissa Joan Hart Jemal Countess/Getty

“Especially as I’ve gotten older and studied more of the Bible, I don’t take everything so seriously as I used to; it’s not life or death. God has a reason for everything,” she continued. “Without my grandmother passing away when I was 12-years-old, and without my friend dying at 32, and without some of the struggles that I’ve gone through in my life, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

“I wouldn’t have learned the lessons that I learned,” she said. “I feel like those things would’ve been so much more difficult to handle.”

RELATED: Melissa Joan Hart Reveals the Hilarious Way Her Kids Get Her Attention: They ‘Yell Out’ My Name in Public

Hart, who starred in God’s Not Dead 2, also explained that raising her children as Presbyterian Christian has brought on some questions in parenting after her son got into a heated disagreement with a Jewish friend.

Although the actress explained that having a debate was healthy and said she valued respecting other’s beliefs, her decision to tell her son about the importance of Jesus left her reflecting on her decisions.

“When the mom [of the child] called me with a problem in sixth grade I was like well, ‘Do I regret telling my son that we don’t know if people believe in Jesus, so we don’t know their character?'” she asked. “‘Is that a wrong thing to say? Did I set my son on the wrong path or was that the right thing to say and I should defend that?'”

Melissa Joan Hart Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

RELATED: Melissa Joan Hart Says She ‘Wouldn’t Want to Touch’ a Sabrina Revival: ‘It Ended Perfectly’

While she stays busy raising her three sons Mason, 12, Braydon, 10, and Tucker, 6, with her husband, musician Mark Wilkerson, the mom-of-three also enjoys taking on parts she’s passionate about, including acting, producing, and directing.

But don’t expect the actress to revive the role that made her a household name anytime soon as a teenage witch.

“I think it’s smart that they’re doing a completely different version because it kind of was the perfect sendoff,” Hart told PEOPLE of her sitcom’s 2003 finale and the Netflix adaptation The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. “There’s no way to improve on that. You’re only going to be disappointed.”

Because of that, Hart said, “I’m glad they’re not doing a reboot of Sabrina. I don’t think there’s a better way to end that show than the way we did with her riding off with Harvey on a motorcycle to the No Doubt song. I think it’s so perfect that I wouldn’t want to touch it with anything.”

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa Joan Hart Reveals the Family Christmas Tradition That She Passed Down to Her Kids

Hart is, however, game for revisiting one of her other early roles. “A Clarissa reboot, that’s the right one to do, because that’s the one that maybe there’s some questions about,” she said of Clarissa Explains It All. “Maybe we can pick up where we left off and see what happened to them.”

Despite the possibility of a reboot, Hart previously said she was content with her current situation.

“I like that I’m in a place now where I can pick up a series here and there, direct, produce, and still live a suburban life being a soccer mom,” she said. “I want to be Betty White. I want to be Glenn Close. I want to keep working through the decades, but I also really just want to be a mom. I have that duality, which is all I ever really wanted.”