Melissa Joan Hart Doesn't Remember Tap Dancing with Dick Van Dyke on Sabrina: 'That Happened?'

"I had to really dig in my memory and think, why wouldn't I remember that?" Melissa Joan Hart said at '90s Con on Saturday

It's safe to say Melissa Joan Hart doesn't remember everything from her time on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

"I did? I met him and I danced with him?" asked Hart. "Someone told me that I did ... and I had no recollection. I had to watch it back. I had to really dig in my memory and think, why wouldn't I remember that?"

Offering up a reason as to how she'd forget such a moment, Hart said she was "probably so concentrated" on the fact that she had to dance.

"He probably came in and I was like, 'Hi, Mr. Van Dyke.' And we probably did the routine and then he was like, 'Okay, bye,'" she continued. "I think there was like, no connection with him on it. Like, I didn't get to ask him about Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

Added Hart, "It was sort of like a, 'Hi, I hope I don't screw this up. I hope I don't screw this up.' ... Like, you know, I don't remember it because I never talked about it again. And I never watched it again."

Chiming in, Green, 47, said she's "not sure" the cast "recognized at the time what an amazing thing it was to have so many incredible guest stars" on Sabrina.

"It seemed normal to us because every week we had someone new and someone cool on the show," she continued. "And looking back on it, we really did something on the show that was completely unique. No one else has ever done that and just had the caliber of guest stars that we had week after week after week."

Hart was then asked whether Van Dyke, 96, was her favorite guest star. She joked, "I mean, I guess not because I don't remember."

Van Dyke appeared on a season 4 episode airing in 2000 titled "Welcome Back, Duke." At the time, the iconic actor and dancer played a man named Duke — an old friend of Sabrina's cat, Salem, who had just completed his exile from witchdom.

Duke, at one point, cast a spell on Hart's titular Sabrina to make her a better tap dancer for an audition. Harvey (Richert) was supposed to join her for the routine, but Duke stepped in at the last minute to dance alongside her.