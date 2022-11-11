Melissa Joan Hart Says Lena Dunham 'Rivalry' Does Not Exist: 'I'm Truly Confused'

Melissa Joan Hart is putting the rumor that she's feuding with Lena Dunham to rest.

In an Instagram post shared Friday, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress, 46, denied that she has any bad blood with the Girls star, 36, saying that she has been asked by friends about the hearsay and was "truly confused."

"We have no 'beef,' and as far as I remember we haven't even had the pleasure of meeting let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens," Hart wrote, in part. "I'm a fan of Lena's work and all that she does to support females in our industry and hope to share a latte someday."

She posted the comments alongside blind items that claim Hart and Dunham have been longtime "frenemies."

In one screenshot, the message reads, "MJH has it out for Lena Dunham," adding that they apparently know each other because "Lena's dad was friends with the creator of Clarissa Explains It All" and that there was an alleged fight between the two about "child drag queens."

Hart concluded her post by writing, "Please be careful not to get caught up in the hateful rhetoric," adding that it promotes "division."

The Drive Me Crazy actress has recently been focused on raising her three children with husband Mark Wilkerson: Mason, 16, Braydon, 14 and Tucker, 10. She spoke to PEOPLE in April about her eldest son starting to drive and the challenges of watching her sons grow up.

"They're getting huge," she said. "It's just a loss of — It's a loss of their childhood when they start driving, which is weird."

The actress, who rose to stardom on the 90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, also celebrated the show's 25th anniversary last year, writing on Instagram, "Full of friendships and crazy memories, it was an incredible ride to be sure! Thanks for the love and support to help us do what we love to do, make people smile!!"

Over the past few years, Hart has starred in movies on Lifetime and will appear in Lifetime's Dirty Little Secret, which premieres Nov. 17.

She also directed Santa Bootcamp, starring Emily Kinney, Rita Moreno, Patrick Cassidy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Justin Gaston, John Schuck, Deanne Bray and Zyra Singleton, premiering Nov. 19 on Lifetime.