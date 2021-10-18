Melissa Joan Hart played to benefit the nonprofit Youth Villages, who said they were "on cloud 9 right now" after watching the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode

Melissa Joan Hart Becomes First $1 Million Winner on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: 'What a Ride'

Melissa Joan Hart won big!

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 45, competed on Sunday night's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode on ABC alongside Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess. Guessing correctly in a "Food & Drink" category — the answer was "bran muffins," which she said is her "new favorite food" — Hart won a $1 million prize.

Her grand total was $1,039,800 for her charity of choice, the nonprofit Youth Villages.

Sharing the exciting moment on Instagram, the actress wrote, "What an amazing feeling to know I was able to win the lucky jackpot for @youthvillages tonight on @celebritywheeloffortune. Had such fun with @officialvannawhite and #PatSajak @thereallacey and @instatituss. What a ride! Note to self: let Pat build suspense next time!"

Hart said in a video, "I still have the confetti at home. And they let me keep the $1-million chip, Pat and Vanna signed it for me."

MELISSA JOAN HART Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Hart told USA Today that her mother "used to watch the show every night before dinner." She also joked about her luck on the show timed with the recent 25th anniversary of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

"I would like to say witchcraft was involved. But to be honest, I prayed a lot more than any kind of sorcery. I literally prayed every round, especially that winning round," she said. "I'd close my eyes and say, 'God, give me focus and calm and let me just read these letters.' "

"It was super exciting and pretty nerve-wracking," added Hart. "I rarely win game shows."

Youth Villages watched the episode, celebrating afterward on Instagram by writing, "BRB, we're on cloud 9 right now! @melissajoanhart did it!! She won 1 million dollars for Youth Villages!!!!"

According to Youth Villages' official website, the organization works to provide "help for children and young people across the United States who face a wide range of emotional, mental and behavioral problems. We work to find solutions using proven treatment models that strengthen the child's family and support systems and dramatically improve their long-term success."