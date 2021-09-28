Melissa Joan Hart Celebrates Sabrina the Teenage Witch's 25th Anniversary: 'An Incredible Ride'

Sabrina the Teenage Witch ran for seven seasons on ABC from 1996 to 2003

Believe it or not, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is 25 years old.

Melissa Joan Hart, who played the titular Sabrina Spellman, commemorated the milestone on Instagram Monday.

"It's been brought to my attention that 25 years ago today, Sept 27, 1996, our show first aired on ABC for 7 seasons," the actress, 45, captioned a slideshow of photos from the show. "The little engine that could we called it since it was in the shadows of the largely anticipated show #Clueless but it persevered and we got to steal @reddonovan to come over to our fun cast."

Hart continued, "Tons of talented guest stars, musical acts and magic tv tricks over the years. Full of friendships and crazy memories, it was an incredible ride to be sure! Thanks for the love and support to help us do what we love to do, make people smile!! Happy #SabrinatheTeenageWitch Day!"

Sabrina the Teenage Witch ran for seven seasons on ABC from 1996 to 2003. Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, the sitcom followed the daily life of Sabrina Spellman after she discovers on her 16th birthday that she is a witch.

In a recent interview with Elle, co-creator and season 1 showrunner Nell Scovell said she "wanted to make a show that I would've liked to watch when I was a young a girl."

"And the revolutionary idea of Sabrina is she's a good kid," Scovell continued. "She doesn't want to be a cheerleader [or] popular. She, like me, wanted to be good in school, and a good person."

Addressing the show's overall impact, Scovell said, "It was just running all the old sitcom tropes through this additional twist of magic. She doesn't have a date for the prom, so her aunts make one out of man-dough, as one does."