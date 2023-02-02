Melissa Gorga Is Unsure If She'll Resolve Feud with Teresa Giudice: 'How Toxic Can You Let Something Get?'

Melissa Gorga is opening up about her long-standing feud with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

On Thursday's episode of Sherri, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 43, revealed that she was "extremely sad" to miss Teresa's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"It's one of those things where you never wish it on anyone," she told Sherri Shepherd. "You never imagine that it's going to happen."

The reality star added that fans will see why she and husband Joe Gorga "made that decision" on the upcoming season of RHONJ, which premieres on Feb. 7.

"I think that was honestly the best thing for my family at that time," she admitted. "There's sometimes when you have to say, 'Enough is enough,' and I feel like everyone will see why through the show... But it's sad, it's a very sad situation."

Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Melissa also said that she doesn't know if she will mend her relationship with her sister-in-law.

"I have always pushed forward. I've always put my best foot forward," she explained. "But you know what, sometimes when things are super toxic, it's hard to keep fighting that fight and if you're fighting it alone and it's one-sided."

"There comes a time when we get older that I need to worry about my children, my family, my relationship with my husband as well," she continued. "It can't be so one-sided and selfish. I need to open my eyes sometimes and say, you know what is going to be good for the quality of our lives. And how toxic can you let something get?"

"And so, we had to do what we had to do. Sadly, I never wanted to do it but I do think we made the right decision for our family," she added.

Over the years, Joe and Melissa have hit some rocky patches in their relationship with Teresa. Some of the tension stemmed from the legal troubles that Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice faced years ago, while more recent drama was centered around Teresa's treatment of the couple.

In May, Teresa and her younger brother got into an explosive fight during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion after Teresa called Joe a "bitch boy" and dismissively compared him to a Housewife.

The argument got so intense between the two siblings that Joe walked off stage, threatening to "quit" the Bravo franchise. But tensions only intensified between the siblings backstage as they continued to go back and forth. Even reunion host and franchise executive producer Andy Cohen had to step in to prevent Teresa from repeatedly interrupting Joe.

Teresa later claimed she had apologized and mended things with her brother, but that was only the start of what was to come between them.

In August, PEOPLE confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be at Teresa and Luis' wedding. (By that point, Teresa had already confirmed that Melissa would not be a bridesmaid in her wedding.)

Two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Luis' actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

"It's unfortunate. I think it's sad," Melissa later told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October. "I wish we could have gone, but it is what it is. We'll never get that back, and I didn't choose it."

The Gorgas also addressed their decision to skip the Aug. 6 nuptials on the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast, confirming that "the full entire story" leading to tension amongst the family was not public knowledge at the time, but "drips and drabs" of it had surfaced.

"I'm not going to sit here and say that there wasn't drama, that it wasn't crazy. Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could've been a little scary," said Melissa, noting that there was "plenty of reason" it'd be "strange" for the pair to attend the wedding thereafter.

Joe, in turn, said it was "so, so hard" for him to not attend Teresa's wedding, especially since she's his only close family that's still alive.

"To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad," he said. "But listen: let's go back to the reunion. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn't want [Melissa] in the wedding, she didn't want any of my children in the wedding, she barely wanted me."

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Sherri airs weekdays in national syndication (check local listings).