RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Confirms Teresa Giudice and Contractor Tony Delorenzo Are Just Friends

Just because he sent her a shirtless selfie doesn’t mean there’s anything romantic going on between Teresa Giudice and her ex-boyfriend Tony Delorenzo.

After Giudice described their relationship as purely platonic on Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, her sister-in-law and costar Melissa Gorga confirmed that there is nothing going on between the pair, who briefly dated during high school.

“Tony is at my house five days a week,” she said during Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding that her husband and Delorenzo go way back as well. “He’s Joe Gorga’s best friend since they were in third grade.”

As for whether she thinks Giudice and Delorenzo should be together, Gorga replied that while they’re both single, she didn’t see things working out for the pair.

“No. I’m being honest, they are really just a friendship. They really are. Tony is dating the world,” she explained. “They grew up together also, they lived across the street from each other their whole life, and I think they’re both single right now, so they’re just kind of like, ‘Hey, look at me, well look at me.’ “

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Anthony Delorenzo Teresa Giudice/Instagram; Anthony Delorenzo/Instagram

However, Gorga wouldn’t be opposed if things changed.

“He’s a good guy. I would love for her to end up with Tony,” Gorga added. “But I honestly don’t think that that’s gonna happen.”

The mother of four’s relationship with Delorenzo was a topic of discussion during this week’s episode of RHONJ, as Giudice insisted that she and the pool contractor are just friends.

“He’s my friend,” Giudice, 47, said, before passing around a shirtless selfie he had sent her.

“I dated him in high school,” she added, insisting that the pair had never even had sex.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice with estranged husband Joe Giudice and their daughters Joe Giudice/Instagram

While Teresa’s children spent Christmas with their father, her estranged husband Joe Giduice who’s currently living in Italy while continuing to appeal his deportation order. The reality star spent the holidays back in New Jersey with her family and Delorenzo.

Days before spending Christmas Eve together with her family, Teresa and Delorenzo were also spotted cuddling up while getting breakfast.

The Giudices have not moved forward with any plans for a divorce, a source previously told PEOPLE, as the pair focus on the wellbeing of their daughters.

