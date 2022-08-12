Melissa Gorga Shuts Down 'RHONJ' Exit Rumors Amid Teresa Giudice Wedding Drama: 'No Plans of Leaving'

Melissa Gorga and husband, Joe Giudice, were notably absent from Teresa Giudice's wedding on Aug. 6

By
Published on August 12, 2022 07:19 PM
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Photo: Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Melissa Gorga isn't leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, the Housewife — and sister-in-law of Teresa Giudice — clarified that she won't be stepping down from the series after skipping Teresa's wedding to Luis Ruelas.

"People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I'm leaving the show," she wrote on a black screen. "'This is how rumors get started.' I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how I felt after a difficult weekend."

Gorga also confirmed she and husband Joe Giudice "have no plans of leaving."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/melissa-gorga/" data-inlink="true">Melissa Gorga</a> Shuts Down RHONJ Exit Rumors amid <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> Wedding Drama: ‘No Plans of Leaving’
Melissa Gorga/Instagram

During this week's episode of the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast, Gorga detailed why she and husband Joe decided not to attend the wedding. "I will let all my listeners know this: obviously, there was something that went down at the [season 13] finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Those exact details I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about."

"I'm not going to sit here and say that there wasn't drama, that it wasn't crazy. Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could've been a little scary," Gorga continued.

She also said, because of the fallout, it would have been "strange" to attend the nuptials.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Thursday before Teresa's wedding, everything changed. "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," the source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and <a href="https://people.com/tag/melissa-gorga/" data-inlink="true">Melissa Gorga</a> attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV; Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV

On the podcast, Joe shared his emotions around missing his sister's wedding. "To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad," he said.

"But listen: let's go back to the reunion. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn't want [Melissa] in the wedding, she didn't want any of my children in the wedding, she barely wanted me," Joe said.

Teresa tied the knot with Ruelas on Aug. 6. During the wedding reception, Teresa gave a shoutout to thank her "chosen family."

When Ruelas shared a bit about gratitude, Teresa chimed in. "I want to thank all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, Teresa, your friends, your family, new friends, old friends," said Ruelas said.

Teresa added: "Chosen family!"

