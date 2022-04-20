Melissa Gorga Reveals Where She Stands with Teresa Giudice After RHONJ's Reunion 

The reality star said Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Margaret Josephs has been “more loyal” to her than Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga is getting real about her relationship with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice following the taping of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion.

The reality star, 43, revealed she is not talking to her sister-in-law at the moment during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Gorga answered "no" when asked if the pair had communicated since the filming while playing "Who Will It Be: Marge or Tre" in which she had to answer either her sister-in-law or co-star Margaret Josephs.

Gorga admitted that Josephs, 55, has been "more loyal" to her than Giudice and shared she has spoken more with her castmate since the reunion.

She said Giudice, 49, made the most enemies at the reunion and named her the person who has "a harder time being accountable for her actions."

During the game, Gorga also selected her sister-in-law as the person who "let fame go to their head more."

"Well, you have to say Teresa, 'cause she's been there a lot longer. You can't say Margaret on that one," she told Andy Cohen. "Definitely Teresa. She said she literally like says, 'I'm Teresa and I don't have to climb the tree and I don't have to do this and I don't wanna do that.'"

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last month, Giudice revealed that Gorga will not be included in her bridal party when she marries fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas this summer.

"Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?," Cohen, 53, asked. When Giudice replied, "No," he pressed her, saying, "Does she know that?"

"Don't make a big deal. I mean, come on," she added. "I guess so, I mean, hello! We're on national TV."

Gorga opened up about the bridal party situation on her podcast, On Display from PodcastOne last month.

"Yes, I watched Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and I did find out on TV that I'm not gonna be in Teresa's wedding and I'm not a bridesmaid, which I'm okay with, I'm fine with," the mom of three said. "I understand, to each their own."

"I pretty much assumed that, but I guess my big caution is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that's the case, that makes perfect sense," she added.