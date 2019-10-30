Melissa Gorga Says Joe and Teresa Giudice’s Kids FaceTime Him in Italy ‘Every Second'

Melissa Gorga is shedding light on Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s status following their bombshell interview with Andy Cohen on Sunday night.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke to Extra at the NY.C. premiere of Last Christmas on Tuesday and said that her sister-in-law Teresa, 47, is “doing good.”

“I know, that interview was a crazy one. She’s doing good … everyone’s good,” said Gorga, 40.

The mother of three said that Joe, 49, is also doing well as he continues to fight his deportation order from Italy, where he was sent after being released from ICE custody on Oct. 11.

“He’s good, he’s so happy he is out. … He is free from that horrible place. … ICE was rough,” Gorga said, adding that “it was bittersweet” for her brother-in-law to be a free man in a different country than his children.

However, Gorga confirmed that Joe and Teresa’s kids — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — have been in constant touch with their father since his departure from the U.S.

“They are so happy because they are FaceTiming him every second,” Gorga said of her nieces.

During the Watch What Happens Live special with Cohen, Teresa admitted that she didn’t see her marriage lasting should Joe remain in Italy permanently.

“I want the best for him. I want him to happy and I want him to be successful. But I don’t know if we could stay together, him living across the country,” Teresa said.

As fans recall, Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud and was released on Dec. 23, 2015. Joe began his 41-month sentence for the same crimes in March 2016.

Joe, who was born in Italy, was released from prison after more than three years behind bars in March. Months earlier, an immigration court had ruled to deport him once he became a free man. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.)

Teresa also confirmed during the interview that she will bring their four daughters for a visit in a couple of weeks, which Cohen promised would be filmed for RHONJ.

“I don’t see it working,” Teresa said when pressed about her past comment that she’d divorce Joe if he was forced to live abroad. She said their children understand her position, too.

“I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand,” she said. “Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life. I just don’t.”

Teresa also said that Gia has urged her not to make any decisions about divorce until they are all together in person.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see, when I see him, if I feel differently,” Teresa said.

And when Joe was asked if he is still in love with Teresa, he said, “Of course, she’s my wife. I’ve been with her a long time. No matter what happens, I’ll always love her.”

“I do love him as a person,” Teresa agreed, tearing up. “I’ll start crying. I do care about him, I love him.”